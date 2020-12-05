Boston College vs. UVA: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

Boston College (6-4) is set to face off with Virginia (4-4) on Saturday at 3:30 pm, from Scott Stadium. It's a big game for the Eagles, with a win they could finish with seven wins, but more importantly a winning record against an ACC, a feat not accomplished since 2009.

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 3:30 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Virginia (-4)

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy around 50

Television: Regional Sports Networks (NESN, YES, Regional Fox Sports Affiliates)

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have NESN for this, otherwise it will be blacked out).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 211 (Stream BC feed online on 969)

Series History: Boston College has dominated the Cavaliers holding a 6-0 lead in the series. The two teams last played in 2017, a game the Eagles won 41-10. It was AJ Dillon's first game as a starter for the Eagles.

BC Bets: (Via @ForBlogston) BC Bets

The Goal: Take one pro-BC bet for every game they play.

Season Record: 7-3

BC Bets improved to 7-3 by hitting the BC Team Over last week and will look to improve to 8-3 this week by doing the same. The bet this week scares me with how much it makes sense. The line this week opened at UVA -8, and has now settled at UVA -4. This is largely due to the Jurkovec news (I assume), so I hope all moneyline takers jumped on it quickly. 29.5 is the Team Total for UVA and I dislike it because (all together now) I hate taking unders. Also, I can easily see UVA putting up 30 on us. Their QB is not speedy like Cunningham, but they run what I've dubbed a "Slow RPO" much like Wake Forest did last year -- and it gave us fits. I think Armstrong will be able to run and UVA will be able to put up points.

The ML (+138) is not worthy of the BC Bets moniker this week, and I don't need the points (+4). If BC loses, I think it will be more than four. The goal of BC Bets is to pick the best, single, bet. In this game, I think the best bet is the BC Team Over (24.5). BC has averaged 27 points per game against ACC foes in regulation, UVA is allowing 28+ points per game against ACC opponents. BC puts up points, and I think the ability to run the ball (which is lightyears different the past five weeks than the first five) will allow them to do the same in this game, regardless of who the QB is. I will almost certainly sprinkle some juice on the BC Moneyline, though it's not quite as tasty as it would've been when the line was BC +8.

