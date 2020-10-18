Struggles with Rushing Defense, Turnovers Doom BC, Who Fall To Virginia Tech 40-14

Virginia Tech rode their strong rushing attack, and five turnovers to easily defeat the Boston College Eagles 40-14. The Hokies were led by running back Khalil Herbert who was electric, rushing for 146 yards along with a receiving touchdown. Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker was tough to tackle rushing the ball for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Virginia Tech improved to 3-1, while the Eagles fell to 3-2.

The troubles began for Boston College early, when Patrick Garwo fumbled the ball on the VT 25 yard line. The Eagles defense held their own though, holding VT to a field goal attempt. On the ensuing drive, Phil Jurkovec fumbled the ball when he tried to shovel pass it to Travis Levy.

Later in the first quarter BC looked to have scored a touchdown on some unbelievable foot work by Zay Flowers. However his foot was out of bounds when he pushed off. However, Phil Jurkovec (309 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT) connected a few plays later to Jaelen Gill (5 rec, 98 YD), who scored his first touchdown in maroon and gold.

Virginia Tech started to really tear apart BC's defense, with quick runs and quarterback keepers. Hooker opened the scoring with a seven yard touchdown run and Herbert expanded the lead on a 29 yard flare pass, and the Hokies went into halftime with a 17-7 lead.

Boston College climbed back into the game on a touchdown catch by Hunter Long, but that was as close as they would get. Boston College couldn't stop the run, and were bitten by the turnover bug again when Travis Levy coughed up the football. The dagger came on a 29 yard touchdown run from Raheem Blackshear.

The Eagles will attempt to get back in the win column next weekend when they return home to face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This was a tough loss for the Eagles, but remember, Jeff Hafley has always said there will be steps forward and step backwards this season. Sometimes it can be hard to remember that after a handful of exciting moments. But tough moments like tonight should help center the program and fanbase moving forward this season.

BC Bulletin will have complete breakdown on this loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.