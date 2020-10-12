Virginia Tech Opens As Huge Favorites Over Boston College

Boston College (3-1) will try and make it two in a row when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. Boston College won a thriller on Saturday, defeating Pitt 31-30 on a missed extra point by Panthers kicker Alex Kessman in overtime. The Hokies (2-1) suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 56-47 to UNC.

The Hokies offense, particularly the rushing attack has been the strongest part of their game. Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert has already risen to become one of the best running backs in the conference. Through four games he has rushed for 449 yards, averaging over ten yards per carry, along with five touchdowns. The passing attack has been more uneven, but if Hendon Hooker starts at quarterback, look for this to change.

The online betting site betonline.ag has posted the current line for the upcoming game between the Eagles and Hokies. They have set the opening line in favor of Virginia Tech at a particularly large (-10.5). Boston College this year is 4-1 against the spread, beating it Duke, Pitt and UNC and failing to meet the -20 spread against Texas State.

Here are some of the other lines of note for the upcoming week.

Pittsburgh at Miami (-9)

Liberty (-2.5) at Syracuse

Clemson (-27) at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Notre Dame (-15.5)

Duke at NC State (-4)

Virginia (-2.5) at Wake Forest

UNC (-10) at Florida State

Georgia at Alabama (-5)

LSU at Florida (-14)

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com