First Look: Virginia Tech Hokies

Boston College and Virginia Tech face off under the lights in Blacksburg on Saturday. Our next piece of coverage looks at the Hokies, and breaks down their season to date.

Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Start Time: 8:00 PM (Eastern)

Network: ACCN

Early Line: VT (-10.5)

Virginia Tech Depth Chart

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing Yards: RB Khalil Herbert- 449 yards, 5 TD, Braxton Burmeister - 140 yards 2 TD, Raheem Blackshear - 120 yards, 1 TD.

Passing Yards: Braxton Burmeister - 348 yards 1 TD, 1 INT. Hendon Hooker -136 yards 2 TD

Receiving Yards: James Mitchell (TE) 10 rec. 194 yards 3 TD, Tayvion Robinson 10 rec. 170 yards 2 TD, Tre Turner - 6 rec 114 yards.

Tackles: Rayshard Ashby (LB) 22 tackles, Dax Hollifield (LB) 20 tackles, Tyler Matheny (DB) 19 tackles

Tackles For Loss: Amare Barno (DL) 3 TFL, Emmanuel Belmar (DL) 3 TFL, Rayshard Ashby (LB) 3 TFL

Sacks: Amare Barno (DL) - 3.0, Emmanuel Belmar (DL) 3.0

Interceptions: Brion Murray (DB) - 1, Divine Deablo (DB) -1, Tyler Matheny (DB) -1

Head Coach

Justin Fuente

Now in his fifth year with the Hokies, Fuente holds a 35-21 record (22-13 ACC) during his time in Blacksburg. Formerly the head coach of Memphis, Fuente turned Memphis from a 3-9 team into a Top 25 team before the Hokies scooped him up. Before that, Fuente was an offensive coordinator and running backs coach at TCU and Illinois State. He played college ball at Oklahoma and Murray State

Offensive Overview

The Hokies are led on offense by offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, who started as a quarterback's coach at Memphis with Fuente but quickly became their offensive coordinator.

Hafley's Perspective on VT's offense:

I think it starts with their offensive line. They’re huge, I think every one of them is over 300 pounds and they’re really long. They have two really good backs, I believe both of them are transfers. #21 and #6. #21 to me is a pro back. He’s a special player, breaks a lot of tackles, has speed, returns, so really talented. I believe they score 43 points per game and run for 300 yards per game, which are like video game stats, I don’t think I’ve ever coached against 300 yards rushing per game before. Their quarterbacks, obviously they play with a bunch, looks like #2 will play against us. He won six games last year when he came in, and obviously drove them back to get over 300 yards in the second half last week to lead them back, so we need to be alert for them. They’re good players. They run the ball, they throw the ball. #11 and #83 on the outside are dangerous receivers. Maybe one guy who isn't talked about is their tight end #82. He might be the best tight end we’ve seen all year. He looks like an NFL player. He’s long, fast, and he blocks well. He’s dangerous on the outside, it gives them the ability to line him up as a wide out

Defensive Overview

Justin Hamilton is in his first year as the defensive coordinator for the Hokies, taking over for Bud Foster who retired last season.

Hafley's Perspective on VT's defense



Coach Hamilton on defense has done a good job on Virginia Tech, they've played good defense all year. They have two good defensive ends; their linebackers seem to be the heart and soul of their defense. They've rotated a bunch of players that have been hurt in their secondary. I credit them for doing such a good job and piecing it all together. They fight and they scrap and play a really good scheme. They play a lot of closed defense, so they load the box. I think they’re like fourth in the country in sacks, so they have guys that can get after the quarterback.

