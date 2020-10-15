Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer Against Virginia Tech

Boston College is set to face off with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday at 8pm in Blacksburg. VT is fresh off a loss to UNC, while the Eagles rebounded with a thrilling OT win against Pitt. Both teams need a victory, with a potential Top 25 ranking in the balance. But what does Boston College have to do to win this weekend? Let's explore.

1. Can the Eagles run the ball?

As we have mentioned before the rushing attack is near the bottom of the country in almost every metric. Up to this point this hasn't hurt the Eagles, as they have been able to rattle off three wins, and average 26 points a game. Virginia Tech's rushing defense has struggled as well. Does Boston College need to be like they were in 2019? Absolutely not. But the team does need to be able to run the ball when they want to, and average four yards a carry. Can they do that though?

2. Can the Eagles slow down Khalil Herbert?

Earlier this week, Jeff Hafley referred to the Kansas transfer's rushing statistics as "video game numbers". The new Hokie running back is averaging over 10 yards a carry, and has five touchdowns already through three games. Last season against the Eagles he rushed the ball 11 times for 181 yards. This could be one of the best running backs they have faced all year.

3. Can the Eagles limit mental mistakes?

Jeff Hafley has talked about how the Eagles have left points on the board and that they continue to make mistakes that need to be cleaned up. Whether that is turnovers, penalties, dropped passes, or missed opportunities, BC needs to limit the sloppiness this weekend.

4. How will the Eagles contain Hendon Hooker?

The Virginia Tech signal caller will get his first true start of the season after missing two and a half games. He is a difference maker for the Hokies, last year after he took over, the offense was much more efficient. He threw for 1555 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for five more. Hooker is probably the most mobile out of any QB BC has faced this year, which will be a unique challenge in itself. The Eagles are going to need to keep him in check, because he can put up a lot of points in a hurry.

5. Can Jurkovec continue his magic?

BC is four games into the season, and every game seemingly has a big moment from transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Last week against Pitt, he threw for three touchdowns and ran another one in on route to an ACC Quarterback of the Week honor. If the rushing attack can't get going, or BC falls behind, it may be up to Jurkovec to lead the Eagles to victory again.

