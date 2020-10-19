SI.com
BCBulletin
Virginia Tech 40 Boston College 14: Three Stars

A.J. Black

Boston College had easily their worst outing of the season, getting thumped by the Hokies 40-14 on Saturday against Virginia Tech. But even with a bloated final score, BC was in this game until late in the third quarter. Who were some of the "stars" who stuck out this week? Let's take a look

Third Star: Brandon Sebastian

When you look at the final score, you might find it hard to pick a player on defense. But the corners specifically, didn't have much to do in this game other than prevent huge plays. However, Sebastian had a pair of big plays on defense, and ended the game with two tackles for loss. 

Second Star: Jehlani Galloway

Before this game, Galloway had two receptions his entire career. The Rhode Island native showed that he could be a solid third or fourth receiver on Saturday with four receptions for 68 yards. What stood out about his play was his quickness. Not the biggest receiver at 5'11, Galloway had a thirty yard reception. After losing Ethon Williams to an apparent injury, Boston College should have four receivers to spread the ball to moving forward, and a fifth if Taji Johnson is worked into the lineup.

First Star: Jaelen Gill

Lost in the blowout was the play of the transfer wide receiver from Ohio State. For the first four weeks of the season, many have pondered why Jaelen Gill hadn't played a larger role in the offense. Head coach Jeff Hafley explained it was because Gill was being eased into the system. After Saturday's game, it is clear that Gill is fully into the system. He finished the game with 6 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. It was a big game for Gill, who showed that he is going to be a big time target for Phil Jurkovec this season and in the future.

Honorable Mention: Hunter Long. 

