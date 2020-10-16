SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

A.J. Black

Boston College will try to make it two in a row, as they head to Blacksburg on Saturday to face the #23 Virginia Tech Hokies. This is a huge game for the Eagles, as they are looking for their first ranked win since 2014 (USC) and first ranked road game win since 2008 (FSU). 

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 8:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Virginia Tech (-12.5)

Weather Forecast: Clear skies around 40 degrees

Television: ACC Network. Announcers will be Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George. 

If you don't have the ACC Network, or have a cable company that doesn't provide it try the free trial of YoutubeTV. It's what we use for "cable" at BC Bulletin. As good as cable, and really cheap. If you have a Amazon Firestick, Roku, Apple TV or Chromecast, or a smart TV, just download the App, and get the free trial. Even if you don't have that, you can get a free trial of YoutubeTV on your computer, by clicking here. 

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 137 (Streaming 955)

Follow along ---Give us a follow! 

On Twitter: @BostonCollegeSI ----our official site account

@AJBlack_BC----editor AJ Black's account

@BCFootball ----official account of BC Football

On Facebook: BostonCollegeSI's Facebook Page

On Instagram: BostonCollegeSI's Instagram Page

Game Preview: Will be coming out soon

Podcast: If you haven't already listened to the BC Bulletin podcast with AJ and Eric make sure to listen below. You can also find our podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Review, rate and subscribe.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
BCMike22
BCMike22

Eagles 31
Hokies 27

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

Hooker gets the starting nod at QB for Virginia Tech which will make the VT offense very hard to stop. If Hooker started against NC, I believe they would've won because he adds a Michael Vick type dimension to the offense. They scored on almost every possession in the second half except for one I believe. This will definitely be the toughest game of the year when you factor in the fans in the stands which will add a little extra energy to VT. My prediction VT 38 BC 20. Hope my prediction is wrong.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Pitt (4:00PM, ACCN)

Watch along as we discuss today's game between the Eagles and Panthers

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

It's Back to Business for BC Men's Basketball as Practice Kicks Off

The Eagles are looking to make a step forward this season as they begin practice this week.

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

Boston College a Top School for DE/OLB Malachi Lawrence

A Kentucky OLB/DE has caught the attention of the Eagles, late in the cycle.

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin: Thursday Tidbits

Some BC news from Wednesday that we didn't get to feature on the site

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer Against Virginia Tech

What does Boston College have to do to defeat the Hokies?

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

The BC Bulletin Podcast Episode 5: The Pitt Thriller & Heading to VT

Our weekly episode of the BC Bulletin podcast has been dropped, make sure to follow and rate us on Apple podcasts or where ever you get your podcasts.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Against Virginia Tech, BC has Perfect Opportunity to Get Run Game Going

The rushing attack hasn't been effective this year, but this weekend's matchup could be it's best opportunity to get going

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 7

Looking at the games in the ACC week and making our predictions

A.J. Black

Zay Flowers Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

After a strong start to the season, Flowers gets recognition

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Virginia Tech Opens As Huge Favorites Over Boston College

Eagles open up as multiple score underdogs as they had to Blacksburg

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever