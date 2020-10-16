Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

Boston College will try to make it two in a row, as they head to Blacksburg on Saturday to face the #23 Virginia Tech Hokies. This is a huge game for the Eagles, as they are looking for their first ranked win since 2014 (USC) and first ranked road game win since 2008 (FSU).

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 8:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Virginia Tech (-12.5)

Weather Forecast: Clear skies around 40 degrees

Television: ACC Network. Announcers will be Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George.

If you don't have the ACC Network, or have a cable company that doesn't provide it try the free trial of YoutubeTV.

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 137 (Streaming 955)

