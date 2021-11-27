Wake Forest Offense Rolling With 24-10 Lead at Halftime

Eagles can't get the ball moving through the air, and the offense has been struggling

Wake Forest's offense was able to capitalize on two Sam Hartman passing touchdowns and a rushing score to grab a 24-10 lead over Boston College at halftime. The Eagles grabbed their lone score of the half on a touchdown grab by tight end Trae Barry.

The Deacons jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, on a touchdown run by Hartman, and a pass to AT Perry. Boston College's offense was struggling, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec struggled to get the ball out, still looking not 100% since returning from his wrist injury. The Eagles found some success running some option offense with Jurkovec grabbing 58 rushing yards, and Garwo grabbing 63. But the lack of a passing game (19 total passing yards) has turned BC one dimensional, and Wake Forest has been able to slow down BC including forcing a fumble from Jurkovec.

Boston College had their chances as well. Brandon Sebastian had an interception in the end zone and Marcus Valdez had a big sack. But the offense has yet to figure out a way to consistently move the ball.

The Eagles will get the ball to start the second half.

