Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Wake Forest Offense Rolling With 24-10 Lead at Halftime

    Eagles can't get the ball moving through the air, and the offense has been struggling
    Author:

    Wake Forest's offense was able to capitalize on two Sam Hartman passing touchdowns and a rushing score to grab a 24-10 lead over Boston College at halftime. The Eagles grabbed their lone score of the half on a touchdown grab by tight end Trae Barry. 

    The Deacons jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, on a touchdown run by Hartman, and a pass to AT Perry. Boston College's offense was struggling, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec struggled to get the ball out, still looking not 100% since returning from his wrist injury. The Eagles found some success running some option offense with Jurkovec grabbing 58 rushing yards, and Garwo grabbing 63. But the lack of a passing game (19 total passing yards) has turned BC one dimensional, and Wake Forest has been able to slow down BC including forcing a fumble from Jurkovec.

    Boston College had their chances as well. Brandon Sebastian had an interception in the end zone and Marcus Valdez had a big sack. But the offense has yet to figure out a way to consistently move the ball. 

    The Eagles will get the ball to start the second half. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    IMG_0096
    Football

    Wake Forest Offense Rolling With 24-10 Lead at Halftime

    10 seconds ago
    Comment
    BOston_COllege_Mizzou_Photo_Gallery-61505e693cae215649f85f50_Sep_26_2021_11_53_57 (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Updates

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    20200204_BW_BCvsDuke_Basketball_011
    Basketball

    Boston College Dominates on Boards, Rolls Past Columbia 73-60

    17 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17157821_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16767172_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Preview & Prediction

    Nov 26, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17162110_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Wake Forest

    Nov 26, 2021
    Comment
    TravisLevy
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Can BC Stun Wake Forest?

    Nov 26, 2021
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Columbia: Preview and Prediction

    Nov 26, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17101057_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    BC Injury Report for Wake Forest Game

    Nov 25, 2021
    Comment