Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Preview and Predictions

Boston College (9-8, 3-3 ACC) and Wake Forest (8-8, 1-5 ACC) will face off tonight in Winston-Salem for the second time this season. Both teams have similar records, with both teams riding extended losing streaks recently. The two teams tipped off the season with the Eagles winning 77-70 at Conte Forum, led by 23 points by Derryck Thornton.

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Wake Forest (-5.0)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has an 76.3% chance of winning this game

Projected Staters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: Nik Popovic (Back, Out)

Ken Pom Rating: Wake Forest (110) Boston College (169)

Key Matchup: Brandon Childress vs. Derryck Thornton

The two stars of the previous matchup, Childress had 24 points against the Eagles while Thornton had 23. Since their first game Thornton's offensive statistics have dropped precipitously, while Childress has been inconsistent scoring 20 against VT but not scoring a point against Duke. Tonight's game should feature two guards that need a big game, the question will be which team gets it?

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Where will the scoring come from? In BC's last three losses they have scored 49, 52, and 50 points. That isn't going to beat many teams. Jay Heath could be the scorer they need, but he needs to get going early like against UVA.

2. Can BC avoid the big drought? Every game like clockwork the Eagles hit a huge scoring drought that lets the opposing team run away with the game or at least build a huge lead.

3. Can BC keep the turnovers low? In their last matchup BC only turned it over seven times against the Demon Deacons. That is a fantastic number, one that will be hard to match, but also one that will lead to better outcomes. If BC can keep the turnover numbers low, a win seems likely.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Wake Forest 66 Boston College 63 Going to be a negative nelly here and say that Wake Forest turns it around here and does just enough at home to beat the Eagles. After the last two losses and difficulties on offense, BC needs to turn it around just don't see them doing it on the road.