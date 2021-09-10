Boston College Unveils New Red Bandana Uniforms

On Friday, Boston College athletics revealed their special red bandana uniforms that the team will wear against UMass in Amherst on Saturday. The game will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The department released a special video narrated by Tom Rinaldi that talked about the importance of the uniforms.

The Eagles plan to wear these special uniforms twice this season. They are also usually worn during the Red Bandana game, an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of fallen hero Welles Crowther.

A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandana," which Crowther used to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower.

The team released official photos of the special Adidas version of the uniforms. BC will kickoff at 3:30 against UMass, a game that can be found on NESN+ or FloSports.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com