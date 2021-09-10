September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Boston College Unveils New Red Bandana Uniforms

The Eagles will wear their special uniforms to honor 9/11 hero, Welles Crowther
Author:

On Friday, Boston College athletics revealed their special red bandana uniforms that the team will wear against UMass in Amherst on Saturday. The game will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

The department released a special video narrated by Tom Rinaldi that talked about the importance of the uniforms. 

The Eagles plan to wear these special uniforms twice this season. They are also usually worn during the Red Bandana game, an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of fallen hero Welles Crowther. 

A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandana," which Crowther used to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower.

The team released official photos of the special Adidas version of the uniforms. BC will kickoff at 3:30 against UMass, a game that can be found on NESN+ or FloSports.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

756735AD-96E9-4A8D-8298-11B60552BD17
Football

Boston College Unveils New Red Bandana Uniforms

USATSI_15108948_168388155_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Boston College vs. UMass

USATSI_15200034_168388155_lowres
Football

Final Thoughts & Predictions: Boston College vs. UMass

JqrXAUog
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: September 10, 2021

Boston College Syracuse Preview Basketball March
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Basketball Recruiting Notebook: September 9, 2021

TravisLevy
Football

Key to Victory: UMass

usatsi_13985959_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

'22 Guard Chas Kelley Includes Boston College In Top Four

zionjohnson
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Kwan Williams and More!

USATSI_15200524_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College to Wear Red Bandana Uniforms Against UMass