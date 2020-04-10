XFL Suspends Operations, No Plan To Reopen in 2021. Four Former Eagles out of Work

Three former Boston College players, and one former head coach found themselves out of jobs as the XFL suspended operations:

Offensive lineman Ian Silberman, linebacker Ty Schwab, running back Andre Williams and former BC HC Jeff Jagodzinski all played half of the 10-game schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.

Earlier today the XFL reported that there would be be no set return date in 2021, and that t all employees had been laid off.

The XFL, the pet project of WWE chairperson Vincent K. McMahon, first appeared in 2000 but shuttered after a season filled with technical glitches and poor football. The season was rebooted in 2020, with a much cleaner and simpler image, and it looked to be heading in the right direction. The games were enjoyable, play was much improved, and it seemed like the young league could stand a chance.

But the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus damaged the economy, and businesses around the country took huge financial losses. Earlier today Smart Football writer Chris Brown showed a big potential reason why the XFL shuttered:

For the Eagles in the XFL it was a mixed bag. Andre Williams, Boston College's former star running back served mostly as a backup for the Houston Roughnecks. Ian Silberman was a starting offensive linemen for New York, until he was benched after a tough game that led to his benching. Linebacker Ty Schwab was a key special teamer who also saw starting time with the defense as well. Finally, Jeff Jagodzinski was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Dallas Renegades midway through the season.

Hopefully some of these players will find a new home in the NFL. Former XFL QB PJ Walker, and arguably the break out star of the league, has already signed with the Carolina Panthers.

