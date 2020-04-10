BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

XFL Suspends Operations, No Plan To Reopen in 2021. Four Former Eagles out of Work

A.J. Black

Three former Boston College players, and one former head coach found themselves out of jobs as the XFL suspended operations:

Offensive lineman Ian Silberman, linebacker Ty Schwab, running back Andre Williams and former BC HC Jeff Jagodzinski all played half of the 10-game schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.

Earlier today the XFL reported that there would be be no set return date in 2021, and that t all employees had been laid off. 

The XFL, the pet project of WWE chairperson Vincent K. McMahon, first appeared in 2000 but shuttered after a season filled with technical glitches and poor football. The season was rebooted in 2020, with a much cleaner and simpler image, and it looked to be heading in the right direction. The games were enjoyable, play was much improved, and it seemed like the young league could stand a chance.

But the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus damaged the economy, and businesses around the country took huge financial losses. Earlier today Smart Football writer Chris Brown showed a big potential reason why the XFL shuttered:

For the Eagles in the XFL it was a mixed bag. Andre Williams, Boston College's former star running back served mostly as a backup for the Houston Roughnecks. Ian Silberman was a starting offensive linemen for New York, until he was benched after a tough game that led to his benching. Linebacker Ty Schwab was a key special teamer who also saw starting time with the defense as well. Finally, Jeff Jagodzinski was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Dallas Renegades midway through the season. 

Hopefully some of these players will find a new home in the NFL. Former XFL QB PJ Walker, and arguably the break out star of the league, has already signed with the Carolina Panthers. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reassessing the Boston College Men's Basketball Depth Chart After Recent Transfers

Boston College has had a lot of movement lately on their roster here is where they stand.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'21 Athlete Prince Kollie "Speechless" After Boston College Offer

The Tennessee linebacker had a lot of positive things to say about Boston College and the coaching staff.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College In Contact With Much Sought After Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms

The 7'3 Purdue big is going to be a hot commodity this offseason

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Lands Rider Transfer Forward Frederick Scott

Boston College added their second transfer of the spring, as Frederick Scott committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 8, 2020

Updates on various Boston College targets, recruits naming their top lists and more!

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Rider Transfer Frederick Scott Announces Tonight. Has Boston College In Final Group

Eagles look to be in good shape with the forward. Can Jim Christian land the transfer?

A.J. Black

2021 DT Owen Stoudmire Felt "Great Excitement" After Boston College Offer

Boston College needs help up the middle, and might have found a target in Ohio

A.J. Black

The Return of College Football is Vital For Other College Sports

If football does not return, the ramifications could be devastating

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 4, 2020

A look at news in Boston College football recruiting

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Florida DB Da'Quan Gonzales Calls BC Coaching Staff "Amazing" After Recent Offer

A recruit whose recruitment has blown up talked to BC Bulletin about his journey

A.J. Black