Bowl Predictions and Previews: Christmas Weekend

Good morning, and hope you and your family had a wonderful and safe Christmas. There are three bowls happening this weekend and we are going to give our predictions for the trio of games against the spread. Last weekend, during conference championship games we went an abysmal 0-4-1. Let's see if we can turn the ship around.

Cure Bowl

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina (-7)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

The Chanticleers have become America's darling this season, and should have been in at least a New Years Six bowl game with a perfect 11-0 record. CC has one of the best offenses in the country scoring 37.5 points a game, but just slightly lower than Liberty. That being said it has been a magical year so far for Jamey Chadwell and his team, I expect them to take care of business against the Flames.

Pick: Coastal Carolina (-7)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Louisiana (-14) vs. UTSA

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

There is two ways to look at this game. First off, ULL is a much better team on paper, and has only lost one game all season, to Coastal Carolina by three points. But don't sleep on UTSA in this game. They have enough fire power on both offense and defense to keep this game closer than two touchdowns. I think ULL wins, but I'll take UTSA with the spread.

Pick: UTSA (+14)

LendingTree Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State (-3.5)

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

This is one of those games I had to research a bit, because they aren't household names, so take this with a grain of salt. Western Kentucky's offense is putrid, averaging just 18.8 points a game. Georgia State has a defense that struggles as much, allowing 32 points per game. However the Panthers takeaway the ball a lot. The Panthers will win this, and just sneak by the spread.

Pick: Georgia State (-3.5)

