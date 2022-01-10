Skip to main content
Brian Flores Fired By Miami Dolphins

Former Boston College linebacker what shockingly fired by the Dolphins after just three seasons

In a shocking move, former Boston College linebacker has been fired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The third year head coach went 9-8 with the Dolphins this season, and was 24-25 during his stint with the team. His team, although they didn't make the playoffs, had two winning streaks in a row, and the former pupil of Bill Belichick owned a 4-2 record against the Patriots. 

Owner Stephen Ross released the following statement about the firing:

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," said Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. " After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future." 

Before his time with the Dolphins, Flores was a linebackers coach with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. Thought of as a bright young coach, he was snatched away in 2019 after helping a stingy Patriots defense win Super Bowl XXXVI over the Los Angeles Rams.

During this time at Boston College, he started his career as a defensive back, and then switched to linebacker for his final two seasons. The Eagles played - and won - four consecutive bowl games when he was in the lineup. He was also named part of 2003 Big East All-Academic Team

Brian Flores Fired By Miami Dolphins

