Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers As Senior Defensive Analyst/Linebackers

Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers As Senior Defensive Analyst

The embattled former head coach has found a new role in the NFL

Former Boston College linebacker Brian Flores has found a new home, as he has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The one time head coach will be a senior defensive analyst for the linebackers. 

"'I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL. Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team." head coach Mike Tomlin said. 

Flores recently was fired by the Miami Dolphins, and is currently embroiled with discrimination lawsuits against the New York Giants, Dolphins and Denver Broncos. 

24-25 record in three seasons with Miami

Flores is accusing the Dolphins that owner Stephen Ross bribed him to purposely lose games in order to get a top draft pick that they could use on a preferred quarterback. He also is accusing the Broncos for giving him an interview only because of the Rooney Rule, but says that the staff including GM John Elway came to his interview late and disheveled. 

The lawsuit against the Giants comes due to a mistaken text message sent by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to Flores. In the text he congratulated him for getting the head coaching job, but it was meant for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. At the time of the text message, Flores had yet to interview for the job. 

Before his time with the Dolphins, Flores was a linebackers coach with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. Thought of as a bright young coach, he was snatched away in 2019 after helping a stingy Patriots defense win Super Bowl XXXVI over the Los Angeles Rams.

During this time at Boston College, he started his career as a defensive back, and then switched to linebacker for his final two seasons. The Eagles played - and won - four consecutive bowl games when he was in the lineup. He was also named part of 2003 Big East All-Academic Team

Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers As Senior Defensive Analyst/Linebackers

