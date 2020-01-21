Offensive Lineman Cam Reddy Transfers To Colorado State

Boston College lost redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cam Reddy who announced today that he would be transferring to Colorado State.

I’d like to start off by saying thank you to Boston College for everything. I’m thankful for the time there and met amazing people all around. With that said, I’ve accepted a scholarship to play football at Colorado State! Go Rams!

Reddy is the first Boston College player to follow Steve Addazio to Fort Collins. He came to Boston College as part of the Lawrence Academy pipeline that included players like Chris Garrison, AJ Dillon, Finn Dirstine and Joey Luchetti. Reddy signed with Boston College as a walk on (per 247sports), redshirted 2018 and only played in the bowl game this year. He should have three years of eligibility remaining with the Rams.

Boston College is pretty deep at offensive linemen with Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson all returning next year. On top of that BC has some talented younger players who could also battle for playing time including Finn Dirstine, Ozzy Trapilo and Kevin Pyne. Clearly it would have been challenging for Reddy to find the field.

Currently the transfer portal looks like this for the Eagles

Still In the Portal

Kobay White

Anthony Brown

Transferred

Ireland Burke to Rutgers

Evan Stewart to University of Rhode Island

Aaron Gethers to Western Carolina

To Boston College

Phil Jurkovec from Notre Dame

Boston College could benefit by adding more through the transfer portal, we will follow up if any new names are connected to the Eagles.

