DT Chibueze Onwuka to Return for 2022 Season

Eagles get major boost, as 2020 starting defensive tackle returns for 2022 season

Boston College got big news on Friday evening, as defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka announced on social media that he will be returning to Chestnut Hill for one more season with the Eagles.

Onwuka Returns

Defensive tackle announced on social media Friday

Onwuka, a transfer from Buffalo was a major factor for Jeff Hafley’s defense in 2020.  He had 19 tackles, two sacks two and a half tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles as he provided a veteran presence to a position in need of it. He was solid against the run, and provided some  disruption against the pass as well.

Prior to the 2021 season, Onwuka suffered an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the entire year. He was replaced by a combination of TJ Rayam, Izaiah Henderson and Cam Horsley at defensive tackle.

Returning for 2022

Onwuka had two sacks in 2020

The BC front four will have some familiar faces, including the aforementioned Henderson and Horsley, along with Shitta Sillah and Marcus Valdez at defensive end. But adding Onwuka back should help stabilize a unit that wasn’t particularly good effective in the pass rush, or stopping the run in 2021.

Onwuka was one of the last remaining roster question marks heading into the 2022 season. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, cornerback Josh DeBerry were some of the notable names to announce their returns. While offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, defensive back Brandon Sebastian and tight end Trae Berry all entered the 2022 NFL Draft.

