Chibueze Onwuka Reportedly Out For Year With Injury

The Eagles reportedly have lost a big time contributor for the season
Boston College football was dealt a blow this week as defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka is reportedly out for the year with an injury. Originally reported by Pete Thamel, Onwuka a transfer from Buffalo suffered the injury during camp. 

Onwuka, who came to the Eagles in 2020 from the Bulls, was a major factor last season. He had two and a half tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles as he provided a veteran presence to a position in need of it. He was solid against the run, and provided some pass rush as well.

With the injury the Eagles will now need to replace two of their defensive tackles this season. The other tackle Luc Bequette, transferred back to Cal during the summer. There are a number of names to watch for as we get closer to the start of the season. TJ Rayam a senior has loads of experience and could fill in, while Temple transfer Khris Banks will also be a name to watch. In addition there are two underclassmen that have caught the coaches staff's attention in the past. Izaiah Henderson, who missed all of last year with an injury could step up, and Cam Horsley started to show up quite a bit by the end of the 2020 season. Ryan Betro, another tackle also has experience and could be used. 

