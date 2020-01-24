WR Christian McStravick Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College's offense got a big boost this week when wide receiver Kobay White returned to Chestnut Hill for his final season. Today, 247sports announced that wide receiver Christian McStravick would be entering the transfer portal.

The 6'3 three star McStravick came to Boston College from Strake Jesuit College Prep in Katy, Texas. In his recruiting he had claimed offers from Navy, New Mexico, Army, and UNLV. He redshirted his freshman year in 2017, and played in a combine seven games the next two seasons and did not record a catch.

McStravick never really found a role with the Eagles, and was buried on the depth chart the past two years. With White, Ethon Williams, Zay Flowers and Taji Johnson all on the roster this year, he probably saw the writing on the wall. Add in the possibility of Tarik Black coming to the Eagles, and entering the transfer portal makes sense.

Given his home state of Texas, the possibility of a reunion with Steve Addazio with Colorado State might make sense.

This announcement means that Christian McStravick has only entered the portal, as we saw with Kobay White he could always return to Boston College. Though as has been mentioned here, head coach Jeff Hafley has made it clear that if players don't want to "get in", they should go elsewhere.

McStravick joins quarterback Anthony Brown as the only Eagles in the transfer portal as of this writing

