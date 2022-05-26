Skip to main content

WR CJ Lewis Transfers to Bowling Green

Eagles wide receiver is heading to the MAC to re-unite with his former offensive coordinator

Former Boston College wide receiver CJ Lewis has found his transfer destination. According to the Connecticut native, the 6-3 Lewis will be heading to Bowling Green, which he announced on Twitter. 

The Falcons are a logical destination for Lewis, who will reunite with head coach Scot Loeffler, who was his offensive coordinator at BC in 2017 & 2018. He will also be on the roster with former Boston College quarterback Matt McDonald, who transferred to BG in 2019. The California quarterback threw for 2555 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2021 season. 

Lewis, out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, came to Boston College in 2017 after decommitting from Tennessee. Originally a quarterback, he switched over to wide receiver in Steve Addazio's system, but struggled to find a role in 2019 in the offense, only grabbing two catches for 13 yards.

However, Lewis had a huge year in 2020, becoming a favorite target of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. He had a handful of highlight reel catches including a big touchdown grab against Clemson in the first half, and an incredible grab against Louisville. He finished the season with 28 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

2021 was a bit of a down year for Lewis. After the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the big wide receiver struggled to get the ball. He ended up injured himself, and missed the end of the season after having surgery on his finger. He ended the year with 11 catches for 180 yards.

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
CJ Lewis

CJ Lewis
Football

WR CJ Lewis Transfers to Bowling Green

By A.J. Black1 minute agoComment
ZayFlowers
Football

Boston College Player Preview '22: WR Zay Flowers

By A.J. BlackMay 25, 2022Comment
fredpayne
Recruiting

'23 CG Fred Payne Commits to Boston College

By A.J. BlackMay 24, 2022Comment
AaronMonteiro
Football

Washington Commanders Sign Former BC OL Aaron Monteiro

By A.J. BlackMay 23, 2022Comment
ZayFlowers
Football

Boston College Football Schedule 2022: Winnability Index

By Mitchell WolfeMay 23, 2022Comment
SHeltonLewis
Recruiting

DB Shelton Lewis Sets Boston College Visit Date

By A.J. BlackMay 23, 2022Comment
kobaywhite
Football

WR Kobay White Re-Enters Transfer Portal

By A.J. BlackMay 22, 2022Comment
BC Baseball
Baseball

'22 Season Ends After Sweep By Clemson, Many Questions Remain for BC Baseball

By A.J. BlackMay 22, 2022Comment
JasonMaitre
Football

Boston College Player Preview '22: Defensive Back Jason Maitre

By A.J. BlackMay 20, 2022Comment