WR CJ Lewis Transfers to Bowling Green

Eagles wide receiver is heading to the MAC to re-unite with his former offensive coordinator

Former Boston College wide receiver CJ Lewis has found his transfer destination. According to the Connecticut native, the 6-3 Lewis will be heading to Bowling Green, which he announced on Twitter.

The Falcons are a logical destination for Lewis, who will reunite with head coach Scot Loeffler, who was his offensive coordinator at BC in 2017 & 2018. He will also be on the roster with former Boston College quarterback Matt McDonald, who transferred to BG in 2019. The California quarterback threw for 2555 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2021 season.

Lewis, out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, came to Boston College in 2017 after decommitting from Tennessee. Originally a quarterback, he switched over to wide receiver in Steve Addazio's system, but struggled to find a role in 2019 in the offense, only grabbing two catches for 13 yards.

However, Lewis had a huge year in 2020, becoming a favorite target of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. He had a handful of highlight reel catches including a big touchdown grab against Clemson in the first half, and an incredible grab against Louisville. He finished the season with 28 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

2021 was a bit of a down year for Lewis. After the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the big wide receiver struggled to get the ball. He ended up injured himself, and missed the end of the season after having surgery on his finger. He ended the year with 11 catches for 180 yards.