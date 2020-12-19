College Football Championship Week Picks & Predictions

While Boston College's season is over, there is still college football to talk about. Last night kicked off championship week, and today there are five major championship games with implications on the playoffs and national title hunt. Using the website Tallysight we give our predictions against the spread. On the season, against the spread I went 57-58. Can I get over .500 today? Let's take a look at my picks, and make sure to leave yours in the comment section.

Big Ten Title Game: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-19), 12pm FOX

The Wildcats have been the darling of the Big Ten this season, but I am not buying them in this game. Ryan Day and Justin Fields need to have a big game to sell their viability to the playoff committee, and will put up a lot of points against the Wildcats. Selling hard on the Wildcats here.

Pick: Ohio State

Big 12 Title Game: Oklahoma (-6) vs. Iowa State, 12pm ABC

Iowa State has done everything they need to do to be a national contender this year....other than beating Louisiana. Matt Campbell is an excellent coach, and Brock Purdy is one of the most under rated quarterbacks in the country. Not sure if ISU will win this game, but I bet they will keep it close. I'll take the Cyclones in a close one.

Pick: Iowa State

ACC Title Game: Clemson (-10.5) vs. Notre Dame, 4pm ABC

The urge to go for Clemson because Dabo Swinney will go full nuclear and just light up the Irish for revenge is high. But I still think Notre Dame is good enough to not only keep this close but also win this game. They have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball and can do enough to prevent Trevor Lawrence from just flicking the ball up and down the field. On top of that the Irish offense has been incredible and could give Clemson fits. I think it will be a lot closer than the spread, and the easy money is on the Irish

Pick: Notre Dame

SEC Title Game: Alabama (-17.5) vs. Florida, 8pm, CBS

Florida's defense is not very good, and well Alabama's offense is incredible. The Crimson Tide is going to roll all over the Gators, and easily make their way to the playoffs. Not expecting this be close at all.

Pick: Alabama

AAC Title Game: Cincinnati (-14) vs. Tulsa, 8pm, ABC

Cincinnati is right on the verge of the playoffs and has played extremely well all season. Tulsa, hasn't really beaten anyone other than UCF. Like the Bearcats to win this big to make a statement.

Pick: Tulsa

