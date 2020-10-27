First Look: #1 Clemson Tigers

Boston College will look to make it two in a row on Saturday, but they have a huge obstacle in their way. The undefeated Clemson Tigers have not lost at home since 2016, and feature two of the best players in college football in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. Our next piece of coverage looks at the Dabo Swinney's squad, and breaks down their season to date.

Rankings

Statistical Leaders

Rushing Yards: RB- Travis Etienne- 522 yards, 8 TD, RB - Darien Rencher 88 yards, QB -Trevor Lawrence - 71 yards 4 TD

Receiving Yards: WR Amari Rodgers 33 rec, 520 yards 5 TD, RB Travis Etienne 22 rec, 294 yards TD, WR Frank Ladson JR 17 rec 270 yards 3 TD

Passing Yards: QB Trevor Lawrence 135-191 1833 yards 17 TD 2 INT

Tackles: LB Baylon Spector 32 tackles, DL Myles Murphy 24 tackles, LB James Skalski 20 tackles

Tackles for Loss: DL Myles Murphy 7.5 TFL, LB Baylon Spector 5.5 TFL, LB Jake Venables 3.5 TFL

Sacks: DL Myles Murphy 3.5 sacks, LB Baylon Spector 2.5 sacks, DL Bryan Breese 2.0 sacks

Interceptions: DB Nolan Turner - 3 INT, six other Tigers have interceptions this year.

Head Coach:

Dabo Swinney: In his 13th season with the Tigers, he has done it all. He holds a career record of 136-31 (82-16 ACC), six ACC Championships and two National Championships. What he has done with the program is simply remarkable, and the future continues to look bright as he has brought in the #3 recruiting class in 2020, and #10 in 2019.

When looking at the greatest coaches in the game today, he has to be in the conversation. Swinney got his start as a wide receiver at Alabama, and coached there as a wide receiver coach in the late 90s. He then started his Clemson career as WR coach, but quickly moved up the ranks before taking over the program in 2008.

Offense Overview

Tony Elliott: Came to Clemson to coach the running backs in 2011 from Furman. Became co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott in 2015. After Scott left to become the head coach of USF this past offseason, Elliott became the sole offensive coordinator.

"We are just trying to get these guys to play fast,” Elliott said. “It really stresses defenses and I think we were really able to see that in the (Wake Forest) game. When you play fast, especially when a team has a challenge from a depth standpoint, you can really put pressure on them. It forces the defense to play on its heels.”(via AllClemson)

Defensive Overview

Brent Venables: Took over the defensive coordinator role at Clemson in 2012 after Mike Stoops returned to Oklahoma. 2016 Broyles Award Winner given to the top assistant coach in the country.