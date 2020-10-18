Nearly three weeks ago, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said his side of the ball was looking for its identity.

Coming out of Saturday's 73-7 victory at Georgia Tech, the defense for the No. 1 Tigers has taken a step in the right direction when it comes to figuring that out. They came out focused, established themselves early and avoided a letdown coming off a great performance against Miami the previous week to improve to 5-0.

"That's how you start to develop an identity," Venables said after the win. "And again, just a mindset. No smoke and mirrors. Just good fundamental, tough, physical football. Being where we're supposed to be, playing disciplined football."

The first quarter was huge for Venables and a defense that responded to an early wake-up call following an emotional, late-night game a week ago.

After Travis Etienne fumbled the ball on Clemson's first possession, the defense rose up to force the Yellow Jackets into two quick punts on their first two drives. Then Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich got beat deep on a 59-yard pass play for Tech's only score of the game, but Venables' guys didn't hang their heads.

They went out and forced a fumble, another three-and-out and got a fourth-down stop on the next three GT drives, all while the offense kept putting up point after point to build a 52-7 halftime lead.

"I just was really proud of our guys, coming out, responding to an early turnover by the offense and just having the right mindset going on the road early morning game," Venables said. "I think the first couple drives it was two three-and-outs and just set the tempo, come back to respond, no excuses. Just really just a good, strong, tough mindset that we control what we control. Early in the game that really creates momentum and we were able to get in a good rhythm."

The Tigers went on to hold the Yellow Jackets to just 204 yards total yards, including 132 in the final three quarters. Clemson has been a turnover-forcing machine as of late, producing six interceptions in its last three games and recovering three fumbles on the season. Nolan Turner picked off a Jeff Simms pass Saturday.

"Our guys really responded very, very well," said Venables, whose unit recorded four sacks. "We were really prepared and our coaches did a great job having our guys ready to play."

It was also an opportunity to play a ton of players. Thirty-one different Tigers recorded at least one tackle in the blowout, and it was the first time since The Citadel in Week 2 that the Tigers were able to get reserves significant playing time. True freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson tied Andrew Booth with a team-high six tackles.

"It's really helping grow our defense and again just morale and chemistry and belief in one another, things of that nature," Venables said.

He even saw growth in this team before the game started. Saturday morning, the plan was to give the players a break after breakfast to finish getting ready and packed before heading to Bobby Dodd Stadium. But Venables said every member of his defense showed up at the early-morning meal with their bags packed and ready to watch some last-second film to be ready for Georgia Tech.

"That shows a real commitment, and a focus and good leadership, and hunger," Venables said. "It's hard to coach that, to have the hunger. Our guys who will do what you want them to do but you'd rather them be excited about doing it with their hearts in it, their minds in it for the right reason to understand that commitment.

"Being good is hard. Playing this game is hard. It will punish you for the smallest things, but one way to build and overcome all that too is just being above and beyond in regards to being prepared with a game plan, really having the details down."