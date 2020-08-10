P5 College Football in Jeopardy? Signs are Pointing in that Direction

For many college football teams practices have just started. But according to multiple reports, the season could already be over.

“It’s gotten to a critical stage,” one conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated Sunday, after a conference call between the heads of the Power 5 conferences. “I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

The first conference that could pull the trigger is the Big Ten. According to sources close to Ross Dellenger, the conference could cancel their fall season as early as tomorrow. If the reports are true, other conferences could quickly follow, most likely starting with the Pac-12. Both conferences have been hit by challenges as the season tries to kick off, the Big Ten with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, and the PAC-12 have had their players unify to demand better conditions amongst other things.

But other reporters say that all is not lost on the upcoming season. Jerry Palm of CBS said that he wouldn't be surprised if the Pac-12/B1G cancel their seasons, but the other conferences try and give it a go. All the while, players like Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, and various Ohio State Buckeyes have started a "let us play" trend on Twitter in hopes of salvaging the season.

Dellenger goes on to say that there will be PAC12 & Big 12 CEO meetings on Tuesday, while the SEC on Thursday. However, if this is an emergency they could quickly move up the dates.

Hold on tight folks, the news is breaking fast, and we could see more changes or cancellations coming soon.

