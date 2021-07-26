Sports Illustrated home
Locked on Boston College: Realignment and Expansion

A look at one of the biggest news stories in college sports, and how it could impact Boston College athletics.
Author:

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we look at the biggest story in college sports. With reports circulating that Texas and Oklahoma are SEC bound, what does that mean for the rest of college football. How will the dominoes fall, and what other corresponding moves are coming up next?

Also we look at the moves the ACC needs to make if they want to keep up with their SEC neighbors. What teams could they target, and will Notre Dame ever be able to be pulled away from their cozy land of independence?

Finally, we look at a potential move, one that has been talked about. Could Boston College end up in the Big Ten? We look at why that move might make sense. 

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

