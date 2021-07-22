More Conference Realignment? What Does That Mean For Boston College & ACC?

On Wednesday, a report by the Houston Chronicle detailed a bombshell story that the University of Texas and Oklahoma University were planning on leaving the Big 12. In addition, the two schools had already been in contact with the SEC to join the conference, most likely in 2025. This isn't a new overture for the two schools, who reportedly were in negotiations with the PAC-12 as well in 2011.

Of course this news sent shockwaves throughout the college football community. This news would be devastating to the Big 12, who would lose their two biggest marquee teams and money makers. If the Longhorns and Sooners head to another conference, the odds of the Big 12 folding rises exponentially. They lack the star power, and their media contract would be impacted drastically.

"If you’re looking for the lever that could flip college athletics irrevocably in the direction of a new model and new shape, this would qualify," said Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. "Everything could be on the table, from the long-theorized four Super Leagues to a power-conference breakaway from the NCAA. This could massively alter the entire enterprise, at a time when upheaval already is underway and the NCAA has never had less authority."

Of course there are factors in place that could make this move not happen. The SEC members schools have to vote on it, and have 75% agree to it. Teams like Texas A&M may not want this to happen because it dilutes their pull in the conference, and for teams like Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri it makes conference play an absolute buzzsaw.

However, if the Big 12 was to collapse, that would obviously impact the ACC. The conference itself could stand the cataclysmic shift. In fact if they came out successfully as one of the "super conferences" joining what appears to be the SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12, they could even look to expand. There is always a chance that they could be interested in WVU, a team that has a history with multiple conference teams from their times in the Big East. While the Mountaineers don't technically match the conferences academic profile, that criteria may be over rated. The conference accept Louisville in 2014. Also if WVU was added, who would be the other team? Cincinnati? UCF? The answer is murky.

The other possibilities are more vague. Could the Big Ten decide they want to poach from the ACC? Who would they go after? Virginia or Virginia Tech? Syracuse? Boston College? Or will they stay pat?

At this point the conference realignment talk seems to be more than just jockeying for better TV contracts. There is some real teeth behind these rumors, as both Texas and Oklahoma have made comments making it seem like this move could be a possibility. Like it or not, this is going to be a conversation we will be having for the near future.

