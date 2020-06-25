BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period To August 31st

A.J. Black

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to August 31, the collegiate organization announced Thursday.

Per the release:

"The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31. The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

The dead period originally began shortly after the NCAA cancelled winter and spring sports due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This is the fourth time they have extended the period as it was originally scheduled to go until April 15th, then it was moved to May 31st, June 30th, and most recently July 31st. 

The dead period basically means that coaches can not have face to face meetings with a recruit or watch them play at their high school. They can however communicate via phone, text, Twitter, Zoom, or any other electronic means. This ruling impacts all sports. 

With rates of COVID19 skyrocketing around the country, this move makes logical sense. Having people travel could make the spread of the infectious disease even worse, and that would be detrimental to the the health and safety of not only the recruits but the staff and students who would come in to contact with them. 

While other schools may be impacted by this ruling, Boston College football specifically will feel the brunt. With a new head coach in Jeff Hafley and his staff, most, if not all of the '21 recruits have yet to come to campus or meet the coaches. Most other schools have had coaches on campus for a few years which has helped them build relationships. 

Of course the safety and wellness of all involved is paramount though. BC Bulletin will keep you updated on any new directives from the NCAA regarding COVID-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athlon Sports Predicts Boston College Will Finish Last in ACC Atlantic

Not much faith for the Eagles from the website Athlon Sports. Read what they had to say below.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

With Boston College Football Back, The Safety And Health of Players Remains Top Priority

Boston College returned to campus on Monday, and the coaching staff is working to make sure the players and staff not only are safe, but are ready for the upcoming 2020 season.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

ACC Commissioner John Swofford to Retire at end of 2020-2021 Season

After 24 years as the head of the Atlantic Coast Conference, John Swofford will be retiring at the end of year.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cornerback Tate Haynes

After his first season with significant playing time, Haynes showed what he can and can't do. In 2020 a new system and a new coach hope to bring him to the next level

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: QB Dennis Grosel

Last year's starter, Grosel could be in the role again this year, but with a new coach he will have to earn it.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Introducing "The Morning Bulletin" Exclusively on Facebook

A daily video series that gives you even more Boston College content that you crave.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football: Recruiting Notebook June 23, 2020

An update on Boston College football recruiting including a big target, and a coach that is making a name for himself on the recruiting trail.

A.J. Black

Boston College the Latest Offer For Impressive '22 Linebacker Devon Irving

A fast rising linebacker out of Georgia recently received a Boston College offer, and we spoke to him about how that felt.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Looks To Return But COVID's Shadow Still Looms Over Sports

As BC gets set to return to campus, other programs continue to deal with outbreaks of COVID19.

A.J. Black

by

claver2010

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec

A preview of a quarterback who may or may not play for the Eagles in 2020

A.J. Black