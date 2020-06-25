NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period To August 31st

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to August 31, the collegiate organization announced Thursday.

Per the release:

"The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31. The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

The dead period originally began shortly after the NCAA cancelled winter and spring sports due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This is the fourth time they have extended the period as it was originally scheduled to go until April 15th, then it was moved to May 31st, June 30th, and most recently July 31st.

The dead period basically means that coaches can not have face to face meetings with a recruit or watch them play at their high school. They can however communicate via phone, text, Twitter, Zoom, or any other electronic means. This ruling impacts all sports.

With rates of COVID19 skyrocketing around the country, this move makes logical sense. Having people travel could make the spread of the infectious disease even worse, and that would be detrimental to the the health and safety of not only the recruits but the staff and students who would come in to contact with them.

While other schools may be impacted by this ruling, Boston College football specifically will feel the brunt. With a new head coach in Jeff Hafley and his staff, most, if not all of the '21 recruits have yet to come to campus or meet the coaches. Most other schools have had coaches on campus for a few years which has helped them build relationships.

Of course the safety and wellness of all involved is paramount though. BC Bulletin will keep you updated on any new directives from the NCAA regarding COVID-19.

