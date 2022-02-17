Boston College Names Dave DeGuglielmo Offensive Line Coach

On Thursday, Boston College named former NFL and college coach Dave DeGuglielmo their new offensive line coach. DeGuglielmo will replace Matt Applebaum who was recently hired by the Miami Dolphins. He most recently was the offensive line coach with Louisiana Tech.

DeGuglielmo, originally from Massachusetts bring a 30 plus year career to Chestnut Hill. He has connections to BC as he started his career with the Eagles in 1992 as an offensive line assistant. Since then he has made stops as an offensive line coach with the New England Patriots (2014-15), New York Giants (2004-2008, 2020), New York Jets (2012), San Diego Chargers (2016), Indianapolis Colts (2018), and Miami Dolphins in 2017. In his various stops he has won two Super Bowls, one with the Giants and one with the Patriots.

DeGuglielmo with Colts Helped mentor rookie Quenton Nelson to All Pro

"Dave’s one of the best in the business – NFL or college – when it comes to coaching the offensive line,” said Hafley. “We are thrilled to be able to land a two-time Super Bowl champion who is from the Commonwealth and has ties to BC.”

DeGuglielmo's offenses have been prolific at times. With the Pats his offensive line allowed just 26 sacks, tied for fourth in the NFL. During his time with the Colts his offensive line led the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (18) and sacks allowed percentage (2.7).

DeGuglielmo with Dolphins Worked with Jake Long who went to three Pro Bowls

In terms of analyzing this hire, it hits one of the characteristics that Jeff Hafley looks for in a coach. DeGuglielmo has extensive experience both at the pro and collegiate level. He certainly has a pedigree that shows that he can be successful, and will have a lot of work ahead of him, replacing four out of the five starting offensive linemen from last season.

However, there is no clear connection between Hafley and DeGuglielmo, something that he has had with many of his other positional coaches. He also has Massachusetts and Boston roots, as he was born in Lexington and attended Boston University before starting his coaching career with the Eagles.

Boston College still has to announce the new wide receivers coach, as Joe Dailey was recently named a coach for the Carolina Panthers.

