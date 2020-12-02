SI.com
Phil Jurkovec Named To Davey O'Brien Class of 2020

A.J. Black

On Tuesday, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was named one of the 35 candidates to win the Davey O'Brien Award. The award given out in December, goes to the best quarterback in college football. 

Jurkovec got to this point based on a point scoring model. Per the BC press release. "Points were awarded to players based on their overall performance as well as inclusion on the Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List, weekly Great 8 lists and National Quarterback of the Week winners."

The next step in the process is a fan voting. 

 The Fan Vote is instituting a major change in its format in 2020. This year, fans will vote via three social media platforms—Instagram, Twitter and Facebook—and the top vote getter on each platform will each receive the equivalent of two additional committee member ballots for that voting period. Fan voting will be done by liking the quarterback’s photo from the original post on the official Davey O’Brien social media account.

Following the naming of the semifinalists, the next round of fan voting will take place from Monday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 20 with the three finalists named on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The final round of fan voting will occur from Tuesday, Dec. 22 until Wednesday, Dec. 30. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 7 on the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be held virtually from 7-8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN. 

The odds are stacked against Jurkovec, with quarterbacks like Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Kyle Trask most likely to win it. However even getting to this point is a testament to the play of the first year quarterback who is ninth nationally and second in the ACC with 2,558 passing yards.  Jurkovec is third nationally in completions (205) and his 17 touchdowns passing rank 16th nationally.

Jurkovec, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr, and the weapons on offense have done a miraculous job turning a ground and pound offense into a balanced attack that features a strong passing component. Even just being nominated for this award and getting to this point is a big accomplishment for Phil Jurkovec. 

