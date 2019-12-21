David Bailey Is Ready To Become Featured Back

Boston College is set to face off with Cincinnati on January 2nd in the Birmingham Bowl. But one player that helped get them there, AJ Dillon, will not be with the team as he prepares for the NFL Draft. The other half of the Buffalo Boys, David Bailey will become the defacto featured back, and he is prepared to become the starter "I've been ready for the torch to be passed" Bailey told reporters "Me and Travis (Levy) will just keep going on"

Bailey has been explosive in his sophomore season, rushing for long runs against NC State and Syracuse, on way to over 800 yards rushing. He has had two games with multiple touchdowns, but he has played second fiddle to Dillon who rushed the ball 170 times more than Bailey. But now the sophomore, who hasn't rushed the ball more than 16 times in a game this year will be on his own. "Can't call us the Buffalo Boys anymore, that's retired." the back explained "you are going to have find a new nickname for the three of us."

As he mentioned, Bailey will be backed up by running back Travis Levy. The junior saw a diminished role this year, only rushing it 23 times this season. Unlike Bailey and Dillon who are mostly power backs, Levy is a dual threat running back one who can catch and run the ball. If interim head coach Richie Gunnell needs a third back, true freshman Patrick Garwo could see some touches as well. The highly recruited four star back out of Pennsylvania saw some playing time this year, but could technically play and it would not effect his red shirt status.

In his first game as a featured back, Bailey will be challenged by a Cincinnati team that only allowed 149 yards per game on the ground. Coached by Luke Fickell, a defensive minded coach will be focused on having his team key on BC's strength, stopping David Bailey. The Bearcats are loaded on talent on the defensive side of the ball, including three defensive first All AAC team selections.

Even though Dillon is on his way to the NFL, he left his fellow Buffalo Boy with some advice "Just go out there and do what you do, just ball like you have been all season." Bailey said. "Be ready for this moment".