Morning Bulletin: September 15, 2021

Women's Hockey Coach Endowed

Tom Rattigan and Jane Rattigan announced a gift to officially endow the women's ice hockey coach. The official title of the position now is the "Jane Rattigan Head Women's Hockey Coach"

BC Men's Soccer Wins Thriller in OT

The BC men's soccer team won a thrilling 3-2 overtime match against Holy Cross on Tuesday. Michael Suski a junior from Avon, Connecticut won it for the Eagles in overtime on a penalty kick.

Locked on Boston College: Expectations Under Grosel

On today's Locked on Boston College we continue our discussion on the injury of Phil Jurkovec. We look at the remainder of the season, and see how our expectations change with new quarterback Dennis Grosel. Will BC still be able to battle in most of their games, or should we really temper our hopes?

Also head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media for the first time since the announcement of Jurkovec's injury. What did he have to say about the new quarterback, and did we get a sense of whether Phil Jurkovec could be returning?

Finally, basketball got a huge recruit this week with the commitment of Chas Kelley a guard from Houston, Texas. Hear about why Earl Grant is getting BC basketball headed in the right direction on the recruiting trail.

Listen below!