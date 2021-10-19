Morning Bulletin: Talking Dennis Grosel

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Tommy Sweeney First NFL Touchdown

Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney had his first NFL touchdown on Monday night. The former BC player missed all of last year with a heart condition.

Jimmy Hayes Update

The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy wrote a heartbreaking article on Monday that revealed the cause of death of former BC hockey player Jimmy Hayes. According to the report the drug fentanyl was part of the cause. You can read the whole report here.

Locked on Boston College: Talking Dennis Grosel

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel has become a lightning rod after two straight losses. The replacement for Phil Jurkovec has been inconsistent and has made plays that have cost the Eagles. On today's show we talk about BC's quarterback situation, and whether Jeff Hafley should listen to the online mob that wants his quarterback bench. What would a move like that mean for the Eagles? And realistically, moving on to a QB like Daelen Menard or Emmet Moread, what would that mean? We talk about that all, as BC prepares for Louisville.