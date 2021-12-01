Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Safety Deon Jones Enters Transfer Portal

    The transfer portal continues to be an active place for the Eagles, as another safety has chosen to look elsewhere
    The transfer portal news continues to roll in, as Boston College safety Deon Jones is reportedly entering the transfer portal. 

    Jones, a free safety who transferred to Boston College from Maryland before the 2020 season was a regular contributor for the Eagles in his first year. He finished the season with 42 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in 2020. He however suffered a serious injury in the season finale against Virginia. His '21 season was much less productive as he played in 2 games this season, but missed the rest of the year due to injury. 

    This is the second safety to transfer. Jahmin Muse, a safety that was also a regular contributor has also announced he is heading to the portal. Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre look to be the safeties heading into the '22 season. 

    With the addition of Jones to the portal, Boston College have seven  players in the portal. Long snapper Aidan Livingston, safety Jahmin Muse, kicker Aaron Boumerhi and linebackers Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis entered, while defensive back Jiovanny Holmes entered before the '21 season started.

