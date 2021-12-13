Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Safety Deon Jones Transfers to James Madison

    A former Eagle has found a new home
    Former Boston College safety Deon Jones has found a new home, as he announced on Twitter today that he will be transferring to James Madison for his final year of eligibility. 

    The move makes a lot of sense for Jones, a Maryland native gets to return to the DMV area.  Not only will he get to play closer to home, but he will get to play for a program that is usually one of the best FCS programs in the nation. The Dukes are also coached by Curt Cignetti, whose brother Frank is the offensive coordinator at Boston College.

    Jones, a free safety who transferred to Boston College from Maryland before the 2020 season was a regular contributor for the Eagles in his first year. He finished the season with 42 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in 2020. He however suffered a serious injury in the season finale against Virginia. His '21 season was much less productive as he played in 2 games this season, but missed the rest of the year due to injury. 

    This is the first Boston College player to find a new home since the transfer portal cycle kicked into gear. In related news Jahmin Muse visited Buffalo this weekend, but has yet to announce his intentions. 

