Michigan Fires Former BC Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

The Michigan Wolverines have dismissed defensive coordinator Don Brown after five years in Ann Arbor according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. This move comes on the heels of the Wolverines finishing 84th in the country in yards allowed per game. Brown went to Michigan after three years as the defensive coordinator with Boston College, where he built up three solid defenses that culminated in creating one of the nation's top defenses in the country in 2015.

This dismissal is important for Boston College for another reason. Don Brown was the key recruiter in the New England area for Michigan and helped bring in players like Kwity Paye, Kalel Mullings and TJ Guy. Even star running back AJ Dillon originally committed to Brown and Michigan before flipping to Boston College to play running back. For years Brown has been able to basically get whatever New England recruit he wanted, and dominated the region.

With Brown gone, and most likely a new coach in, that pipeline most likely will dry up. New Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has already made it clear that he wants local talent to stay local whenever possible, and with Brown out that job just got a whole lot easier. With some huge recruiting classes coming up in the next few years, Boston College is now in great shape in the area.

