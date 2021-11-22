UMass Hires Former Boston College Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

The University of Massachusetts have hired current Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator Don Brown as their new head coach. Brown, was Boston College's defensive coordinator from 2013-2015.

Brown during his time in Chestnut Hill put together one of the best BC defenses in the country, under head coach Steve Addazio. In 2015, a year marked by a struggling offense, Brown's defense was ranked near the top of the country in almost every metric. He also is known as a fantastic local recruiter, bringing in some big local names to Boston College, while also being the coach behind the "Be a Dude" slogan that became part of that Eagles team ethos. He eventually left BC to become Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan, a job he held until he was fired in 2020.

This is a reunion for UMass and Brown, who coached the Minutemen as their head coach from 2004-2008. During that time posted the best five-year record in school history, 43–19, while winning conference championships and getting UMass into the FCS playoffs. Since then, UMass made the jump to the FBS level, where they joined the MAC conference, were forced out and have become an independent. The program itself has struggled mightily under both previous head coach Mark Whipple and Walt Bell who recently was fired.

This move likely will not make any difference in recruiting the Northeast for Boston College. UMass is not going to land recruits that the Eagles want to grab, but Brown could improve their recruiting against some other programs especially when battling G5 level programs.

