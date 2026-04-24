Draft Profile: Why Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor Will Add to Boston College Football's 'O-Line U' Slogan

The list of former Boston College football offensive linemen who made it to the professional ranks is quite extensive for a mid-tier, Power-Four conference program, and the slogan “O-line U” has, over time, become increasingly associated with the school.

In last year’s NFL Draft alone, two former BC football linemen were drafted — Ozzy Trapilo by the Chicago Bears in the second round, and Drew Kendall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round.

Since 2000, a total of 18 linemen from Chestnut Hill, Mass., have been selected in the draft.

One of them includes Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, who signed a five-year, $102.5 million contract extension in March 2023, which, at the time, made him the highest-paid offensive guard in NFL history.

This year, there are two players from the trenches who could be next in line to continue the tradition of 'O-line U' for BC, Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor.

Neither were projected to go as high as their former teammate, Trapilo, did in 2025, but Bowry is expected to hear his name called either very late on Day 2 of the draft or early on Day 3, and the moment is approaching fast — rounds two and three of the 2026 NFL Draft are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

On ESPN’s current draft rankings board of the best available prospects, Bowry is the seventh-highest rated offensive tackle, and Taylor is the 12th-highest ranked guard.

Bowry’s size is adequate for the NFL — he boasts a 6-foot-5-inch, 314-pound frame — and he is more athletic than most of the remaining offensive-line prospects this year. But he had issues with staying fully healthy this past year as a redshirt junior.

🤝 Freak athlete at the tackle spot@BowryJude spent four seasons at Boston College developing quickness out of his stance and an ability to block downfield. #BuiltInTheACC



Full Draft Tape 🔗https://t.co/yvAmoEINdD@BCFootball | @BCEagles | #ForBoston pic.twitter.com/pXmPLPJ82v — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 20, 2026

Nevertheless, he started in 21 games for the Eagles, all at left tackle, from 2024-25.

Taylor, on the other hand, is the type of player who will never miss a game no matter what condition he is dealing with, and his frame (6-foot-7, 312 lbs.) is even more suitable for the NFL than Bowry’s, technically.

🔄 As versatile as they come on the line



Logan Taylor started all 12 games across three different positions in 2025 at Boston College, earning All-ACC honors and proving he’s ready for an NFL roster. #BuiltInTheACC



Full Draft Tape 🔗https://t.co/GT9cSqXdgz@BCFootball |… pic.twitter.com/gpzJDalidc — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 20, 2026

While his technique could be cleaned up, according to a draft profile of Taylor by Scouts Inc., a partner of ESPN, he is one of the most coachable and dependable players that came through the Eagles’ O-line ranks in the past five years, and his toughness is hard to surpass by any teammate or opponent.

There is practically nothing that keeps Taylor off the field, and he suited up at virtually every position on the line — tackle and guard included — besides center throughout his collegiate career, which speaks to his versatility as well.

Whether or not he ends up getting drafted is still up in the air, whereas Bowry is more of a certainty.

But, at the very least, Taylor will almost surely be picked up as an undrafted free agent if that is the case, and coaches will see why the Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, native is in the category of player that teammates view as leaders by example.

If one or both are picked, that O-line nickname for BC will get a little more ring to it, regardless.

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