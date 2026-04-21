Boston College Softball Set to Face Bryant in Final Midweek Game: The Rundown

The Boston College Eagles softball team is set to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Tuesday evening at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

The Eagles are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after being swept by No. 14 Duke over the weekend 11-2 on Friday, 17-4 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, and 17-6 in five innings in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

Boston College is currently sitting at 12-32 overall and 3-15 in ACC play.

On the other hand, Bryant is looking to bounce back after suffering a 5-3 road loss to UAlbany on Saturday. The two teams split the series as the third game, which was slated for Sunday, was canceled.

At the moment, the Bulldogs are 16-20 overall and 13-4 in conference (America East) play.

This is the second and final time the two teams will meet this season. In the first meeting, the two squared off on March 7 in the Hokie Invitational at James Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Va. Boston College defeated Bryant 13-0 in six innings.

The game marks Boston College’s final midweek game of the season and will start at 5 p.m. ET on ACCNX. After that, the Eagles will travel to Notre Dame this weekend for a series and host Florida State from May 1-3.

The Rundown: Tuesday, April 21, 2026:

14 former Boston College men's hockey players are currently competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Best of luck to the 1⃣4⃣ Eagles that begin their quest for the Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/ZfJkoVmZdY — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) April 18, 2026

Former Boston College men's basketball player Jared Dudley is currently in the NBA Playoffs as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets.

Wishing our BC Hall of Famer good luck in the NBA Playoffs! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/QzBP6RpBsW — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) April 18, 2026

Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien spoke with Phil Steele on Monday.

A big thanks to Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien for taking the time to go over his @BCFootball team with me today! pic.twitter.com/Wl3G7iuPlT — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) April 20, 2026

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

No games were scheduled.

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Baseball: No. 22 Boston College vs. Maine | 3 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College vs. Bryant | 5 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

137 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"Mike Holovak was a great coach and a wonderful person.” Robert Kraft

We'll Leave You With This:

Good luck to all the runners in the @bostonmarathon today! We will see you at Mile 21! 💙🦅💛 pic.twitter.com/FT1uXX9Z9Q — BC Softball 🥎 (@BC_Softball) April 20, 2026

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