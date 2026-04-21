Boston College Softball Set to Face Bryant in Final Midweek Game: The Rundown
The Boston College Eagles softball team is set to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Tuesday evening at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.
The Eagles are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after being swept by No. 14 Duke over the weekend 11-2 on Friday, 17-4 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, and 17-6 in five innings in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.
Boston College is currently sitting at 12-32 overall and 3-15 in ACC play.
On the other hand, Bryant is looking to bounce back after suffering a 5-3 road loss to UAlbany on Saturday. The two teams split the series as the third game, which was slated for Sunday, was canceled.
At the moment, the Bulldogs are 16-20 overall and 13-4 in conference (America East) play.
This is the second and final time the two teams will meet this season. In the first meeting, the two squared off on March 7 in the Hokie Invitational at James Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Va. Boston College defeated Bryant 13-0 in six innings.
The game marks Boston College’s final midweek game of the season and will start at 5 p.m. ET on ACCNX. After that, the Eagles will travel to Notre Dame this weekend for a series and host Florida State from May 1-3.
The Rundown: Tuesday, April 21, 2026:
- 14 former Boston College men's hockey players are currently competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- Former Boston College men's basketball player Jared Dudley is currently in the NBA Playoffs as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets.
- Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien spoke with Phil Steele on Monday.
Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:
No games were scheduled.
Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:
- Baseball: No. 22 Boston College vs. Maine | 3 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Bryant | 5 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
137 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
"Mike Holovak was a great coach and a wonderful person.”Robert Kraft
We'll Leave You With This:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1