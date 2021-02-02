EA Sports Announces Return of College Football Video Games

It has been years since it's release, but college football is returning to video games.

The long wait is over.

On Tuesday morning EA Sports announced on Twitter that after seven and a half years of waiting, college football will be returning to video game platforms.

The last version of EA Sports college football was NCAA '14, a game that featured Denard Robinson on the cover. This was the last game produced after the courts ruled that the video game publishers would have to pay the college athletes for their names and likeness. This was something EA had wanted to do but the NCAA has balked, because that would open pandora's box on paying athletes, something they have been notoriously hesitant to do. Since the famous O'Bannon ruling there have been no new versions of the game, but old versions of the game have become a cult favorite with some grabbing as much as $100 on ebay and other websites.

Other than the announcement there is no details on the game itself, other than ESPN reporting that the game will be coming out for NexGen consoles like PS5 and the new XBOX. It is important to also note that the announcement mentioned nothing about the NCAA. Hopefully they will pay the players so that teams in the game are similar to their real life counterparts.

Update: They are not using realistic players...for now.

Stay tuned as BC Bulletin will break down any news regarding the new college football game.

