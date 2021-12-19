YoutubeTV and Disney/ESPN Reach Agreement to Restore Services

Crisis has been averted as the two parties agreed just a day after the networks were pulled from the streaming service

It only took a little more than 24 hours, but YoutubeTV and ESPN/Disney have reached an agreement to restore their family of channels back to subscribers. At midnight on Friday, the two announced that they had failed to reach to negotiate an agreement, and channels like ESPN, ACC Network and ABC were blacked out for those who subscribe to the service.

Here is the statement from YoutubeTV

Because of this news, this will get viewers back who follow Boston College athletics. Basketball games both men and women's are on the family of channels, while the Military Bowl is scheduled to air on ESPN on December 27th. Sunday's battle between BC women's basketball and UNC was not available because the game was on the ACC Network.

The channels regained are:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

