Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    YoutubeTV and Disney/ESPN Reach Agreement to Restore Services

    Crisis has been averted as the two parties agreed just a day after the networks were pulled from the streaming service
    Author:

    It only took a little more than 24 hours, but YoutubeTV and ESPN/Disney have reached an agreement to restore their family of channels back to subscribers. At midnight on Friday, the two announced that they had failed to reach to negotiate an agreement, and channels like ESPN, ACC Network and ABC were blacked out for those who subscribe to the service. 

    Here is the statement from YoutubeTV

    Because of this news, this will get viewers back who follow Boston College athletics. Basketball games both men and women's are on the family of channels, while the Military Bowl is scheduled to air on ESPN on December 27th. Sunday's battle between BC women's basketball and UNC was not available because the game was on the ACC Network. 

    The channels regained are:

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    • Your local ABC channel
    • ABC News Live
    • Disney Channel
    • Disney Junior
    • Disney XD
    • Freeform
    • FX
    • FXX
    • FXM
    • National Geographic
    • National Geographic Wild
    • ESPN
    • ESPN2
    • ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)
    • ESPNU
    • ESPNEWS
    • SEC Network
    • ACC Network

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

     Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17255759_168388155_lowres
    Football

    YoutubeTV and Disney/ESPN Reach Agreement to Restore Services

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_17099593_168388155_lowres
    Recruiting

    Boston College Offers Safety Transfer Chris Edmunds

    52 minutes ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16880483_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Offers Transfer DL Marcus Bradley

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_11199566_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Disney and Youtube Fail To Come To Agreement: ESPN Gone For Many

    Dec 18, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Recruiting

    '22 WR RJ Maryland Decommits From Boston College

    Dec 17, 2021
    Comment
    TraeBarry
    Football

    Hafley Gives Update on Trae Barry's Status For Bowl Game & '22

    Dec 17, 2021
    Comment
    FGkQ8KPWQAEFiwQ
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Where Did BC Improve Most In Class of '22 Recruiting Class?

    Dec 17, 2021
    Comment
    JeffHafley
    Recruiting

    Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's National Signing Day Press Conference

    Dec 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15727710_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Grading BC Men's Basketball After First Month

    Dec 16, 2021
    Comment