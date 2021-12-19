YoutubeTV and Disney/ESPN Reach Agreement to Restore Services
It only took a little more than 24 hours, but YoutubeTV and ESPN/Disney have reached an agreement to restore their family of channels back to subscribers. At midnight on Friday, the two announced that they had failed to reach to negotiate an agreement, and channels like ESPN, ACC Network and ABC were blacked out for those who subscribe to the service.
Here is the statement from YoutubeTV
Because of this news, this will get viewers back who follow Boston College athletics. Basketball games both men and women's are on the family of channels, while the Military Bowl is scheduled to air on ESPN on December 27th. Sunday's battle between BC women's basketball and UNC was not available because the game was on the ACC Network.
The channels regained are:
- Your local ABC channel
- ABC News Live
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Freeform
- FX
- FXX
- FXM
- National Geographic
- National Geographic Wild
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)
- ESPNU
- ESPNEWS
- SEC Network
- ACC Network
Notable Boston College Football Transfers
Jahmin Muse - Safety
Transferred to Buffalo
Deon Jones - Safety
Transferred to James Madison
Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker
Transferred to Eastern Michigan
Kobay White - Wide Receiver
Destination Unknown
Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker
Destination Unknown
