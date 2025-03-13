Everything Boston College Football Offensive Coordinator Will Lawing Said After Second Spring Practice
The Boston College Eagles football program continued its first week of spring practice on Thursday.
Afterwards, Eagles offensive coordinator Will Lawing spoke to the media about what he’s seen from certain position groups and some of the new faces on the team.
Below is a transcript of everything Lawing said.
Q: A couple days in but getting used to the newer guys, how has that been going so far?
LAWING: It's going good. These guys work hard. They do everything we ask them to do. They always put in the extra time and effort, but like I said, you get some new guys, just getting time to gel together whether it's the skill guys with the quarterbacks and some guys up front working together, always the extra reps. The more reps we get, the better that would be.
Q: Having a full off season, particularly with Grayson [James], how helpful is that just to know what he's thinking, where he's at and that sort of thing?
LAWING: Yeah, anytime more time [is] spent with any of these players, certainly the better. Being in the system for now a year and a half, and hearing the same language and we have the same expectations of him, he understands the expectations, but it’s certainly progressed and gotten better.
Q: Can you talk a little bit about Ty Lockwood, new transfer, and what he brings to your offense?
LAWING: Yeah, he's a very versatile player and that's what we look for from the tight end positions in recruiting and as we go about here at BC. But really, both him and Jeremiah, good in the run game, can execute a lot of the blocks we ask of them and we put a lot on their plate, both of them, and I know you asked about Ty, but I want to speak about both of them. Very smart, cerebral football players, and both of them have really good hands in the passing game and understand how to run routes. So, we're excited about both of them.
Q: Offensive line- obviously some mixing and matching, some new faces, but still a lot of veterans there too. Where do you guys think the guys are at obviously internally? Where do you think guys are out there?
LAWING: Coach Applebaum does a great job mixing those guys around. So none of those guys are penciled in in certain spots. We move them around throughout practice, whether it's a guy playing left tackle one rep and then right tackle the next, or going from left guard to right guard or right guard to right tackle, a couple guys playing center and guard, and they're all with different players. It's a different group of five constantly. We certainly got some veterans in there, those guys [are] a lot of the players that are able to go to from position to position and not miss a beat. But yeah, those guys are doing a good job.
Q: Talk a little bit about getting Alex Broome back this year. How's he looking and how’s he feeling?
LAWING: He did a good job there at the end of practice. We threw him a couple balls and did a nice job. Alex is always going to know what to do. Anytime in pass protection, he knows exactly who he's got and understands the structure of the defense, recognizing [that] maybe I'm gonna have to scan for that player. Very smart football player and in the run game and he's just everything we coach and teach, he does it exactly like we talk about. And really nice to have him back cause we missed him.
Q: The running back room in general feels deep again. Do you feel the same way?
LAWING: Yeah, certainly. Like to speak on that, last year we felt that way going in and we're never going to be a one one man show there. We will always get as many guys involved as possible. But yeah, we certainly got some good depth in running back room.
Q: Dylan and Shaker new to the system, but they look comfortable at least from our point of view. How do you think they've sort of progressed overall?
LAWING: Yeah, they picked it up well. The quarterback room, I’m very impressed with the way they go about their business on a day to day basis. They're all very consistent in that approach and a lot of times that carries over to their play. Very smart and they certainly put the time and effort in to be as good of players as they can be.