Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Ranked After Week 4
Last week, Boston College women’s lacrosse went 1-1 in its slate of games.
The Eagles suffered their fourth loss of the season on the road to Duke 17-6 on Wednesday night and earned their third win of the season at Cal 15-8 on Saturday afternoon.
With the split, Boston College dropped to No. 17 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse Media Poll with 143 points and No. 16 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
UNC stayed the No. 1 team in the nation in the Inside Lacrosse poll with 15 first-place votes and 375 points, followed by Stanford at No. 2 with 359 points, Maryland at No. 3 with 338 points, Northwestern at No. 4 with 331 points, and Navy rounded out the top five with 318 points.
IWLCA had the exact same top five.
In total, nine ACC teams made both rankings this week. Joining UNC, Stanford, and Boston College is Clemson, Notre Dame, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, and Pitt.
Although the spots differ in the rankings, both polls had the same 25 teams in the rankings.
Penn was the only program to receive votes by both polls and was the only unranked team to pick up votes for IWLCA. Inside Lacrosse also had Akron, Dartmouth, Cornell, Temple, Rutgers, Brown, James Madison, and USC earn votes this week.
With the current rankings, Boston College had one ranked matchup this week. The Eagles will take on Harvard at home on Thursday evening and host No. 23 Pitt on Saturday afternoon, both at Alumni Stadium.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 5:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (15)- 375, 7-0
- Stanford- 359, 8-0
- Maryland- 338, 7-0
- Northwestern- 331, 5-1
- Navy- 318, 6-0
- Yale- 281, 6-0
- Florida- 267, 4-2
- Johns Hopkins- 252, 7-1
- Michigan- 250, 5-2
- Clemson- 228, 4-4
- Stony Brook- 214, 4-2
- Notre Dame- 207, 5-2
- Duke- 184, 5-3
- Colorado- 181, 4-2
- Syracuse- 175, 4-3
- Loyola Maryland- 145, 4-3
- Boston College- 143, 3-4
- Penn State- 137, 8-0
- Georgetown- 105, 5-2
- Denver- 101, 6-1
- Virginia- 74, 4-4
- Princeton- 71, 2-2
- Pitt- 42, 3-4
- Army- 37, 5-2
- Richmond- 23, 4-2
Also Receiving Votes: Akron, Dartmouth, Cornell, Penn, Temple, Rutgers, Brown, James Madison, USC
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 5:
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Stanford
- Maryland
- Northwestern
- Navy
- Florida
- Michigan
- Johns Hopkins
- Clemson
- Yale
- Notre Dame
- Stony Brook
- Colorado
- Syracuse
- Duke
- Boston College
- Loyola Maryland
- Penn State
- Princeton
- Denver
- Virginia
- Georgetown
- Pitt
- Army
- Richmond
Receiving Votes: Penn
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1