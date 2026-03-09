Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Ranked After Week 4

Last week, Boston College women’s lacrosse went 1-1 in its slate of games.

The Eagles suffered their fourth loss of the season on the road to Duke 17-6 on Wednesday night and earned their third win of the season at Cal 15-8 on Saturday afternoon.

With the split, Boston College dropped to No. 17 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse Media Poll with 143 points and No. 16 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll.

UNC stayed the No. 1 team in the nation in the Inside Lacrosse poll with 15 first-place votes and 375 points, followed by Stanford at No. 2 with 359 points, Maryland at No. 3 with 338 points, Northwestern at No. 4 with 331 points, and Navy rounded out the top five with 318 points.

IWLCA had the exact same top five.

In total, nine ACC teams made both rankings this week. Joining UNC, Stanford, and Boston College is Clemson, Notre Dame, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, and Pitt.

Although the spots differ in the rankings, both polls had the same 25 teams in the rankings.

Penn was the only program to receive votes by both polls and was the only unranked team to pick up votes for IWLCA. Inside Lacrosse also had Akron, Dartmouth, Cornell, Temple, Rutgers, Brown, James Madison, and USC earn votes this week.

With the current rankings, Boston College had one ranked matchup this week. The Eagles will take on Harvard at home on Thursday evening and host No. 23 Pitt on Saturday afternoon, both at Alumni Stadium.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 5:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

UNC (15)- 375, 7-0 Stanford- 359, 8-0 Maryland- 338, 7-0 Northwestern- 331, 5-1 Navy- 318, 6-0 Yale- 281, 6-0 Florida- 267, 4-2 Johns Hopkins- 252, 7-1 Michigan- 250, 5-2 Clemson- 228, 4-4 Stony Brook- 214, 4-2 Notre Dame- 207, 5-2 Duke- 184, 5-3 Colorado- 181, 4-2 Syracuse- 175, 4-3 Loyola Maryland- 145, 4-3 Boston College- 143, 3-4 Penn State- 137, 8-0 Georgetown- 105, 5-2 Denver- 101, 6-1 Virginia- 74, 4-4 Princeton- 71, 2-2 Pitt- 42, 3-4 Army- 37, 5-2 Richmond- 23, 4-2

Also Receiving Votes: Akron, Dartmouth, Cornell, Penn, Temple, Rutgers, Brown, James Madison, USC

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 5:

(Rank, team)

UNC Stanford Maryland Northwestern Navy Florida Michigan Johns Hopkins Clemson Yale Notre Dame Stony Brook Colorado Syracuse Duke Boston College Loyola Maryland Penn State Princeton Denver Virginia Georgetown Pitt Army Richmond

Receiving Votes: Penn