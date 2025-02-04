Extra Point: Fan Proposes Hilarious Way for Boston College and Four Other ACC Schools to Win National Championships
If you're a college football fan like me and you find yourself on Twitter/X pretty often, the chances are the Message Board Geniuses page has made its way to your feed once or twice, and today, they found an all-timer.
On a Pittsburgh Panther Rivals message board titled the Panther-Lair, user TheWerewolfFromTwiliight shared his genius with the world.
In the post, the user says that in order to run the ACC, Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Rutgers and Maryland need to essentially form a football collective. In doing so, they hope to share players amongst the five teams in order to create the best 22-man roster possible.
Then, those 22 players would transfer to another one of the five schools each year using the new unlimited transfer guidelines. Essentially, there would be an A-team at one of the five institutions each year, and each game the other four play against the A-team could be considered as a tryout for anyone not on the main 22-man group.
This post got me thinking, though, what would that actually look like? From a fan perspective, it nearly guarantees a playoff berth one out of every five years, and imagine the excitement in a fan base if they made any kind of noise in a year that they didn't have the A-team on campus.
However, fan buy-in during the years when the A-team wasn't present and the team suffered in terms of wins and losses would probably be even more desolate in terms of attendance numbers. All in all, the idea may not work out as well as it did in mine or TheWerewolfFromTwilight's head, but it's definitley fun to think about, right?