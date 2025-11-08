Final Availability Report: Boston College Football vs SMU
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles football program has a number of injuries heading into Saturday’s noon matchup against SMU, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s student-athlete availability report.
The Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC) are currently riding an eight-game losing streak, which started after their Week One, 66-10 triumph over FCS-level Fordham on Aug. 30. Last Saturday, BC fell to No. 12 Notre Dame, 25-10.
In BC’s home loss to the Fighting Irish, senior linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch and junior wide receiver Jaedn Skeete returned to the field for the first time since the fourth and third week of the season, respectively.
Crouch only manufactured one tackle, a solo tackle, but Skeete arguably had his best performance of the year, racking up 73 receiving yards on eight receptions, which tied redshirt-senior wide receiver Lewis Bond for the most receptions by an Eagle in the contest.
This week, the two are listed as out once again.
Senior defensive back Amari Jackson, who started at cornerback at the beginning of the season but has not played since BC’s double-overtime loss to Michigan State on Sept. 6, was listed as probable on Thursday and Friday’s availability report. Jackson is not listed as out for the game, which could signal his final return to the field.
Here is the full availability report for the Eagles’ third-to-last game of the season.
Out:
Sr. Daveon Crouch, LB
Jr. Jaedn Skeete, WR
So. Jonathan Montague Jr., WR
R-Sr. Jaylen Blackwell, LB
So. Syair Torrence, DB
Fr. Marcelous Townsend, DB
Gr. Cameron Martinez, DB
Fr. Mekhi Dodd, RB
Fr. Will GRaves III, WR
Fr. Micah Amedee, DL
So. Danny Edgehille, TE
R-Sr. Ty Clemons, DL
Sr. Onye Nwosisi, DL
R-Sr. Owen Stoudmire, DT
Sr. Chuck Nnaeto, DL
Game-Time Decision:
So. Ashton McShane, DB
R-Jr. Jude Bowry, OL
More on the matchup:
Saturday's contest marks the 2025 edition of the Red Bandanna game, which is an annual tradition on the Heights that started in 2014 and is a game played in honor of Welles Crowther, a former Boston College men's lacrosse player who was credited with saving over a dozen lives in the Sept. 11 attacks.
For the game, the Eagles don Red-Bandanna-themed uniforms, and Crowther's mother, Alison, attends the matchup. Crowther is an embodiment of the Jesuit phrase "men and women for others," which is a value that is core to Boston College as a university.