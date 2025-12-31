Report: Boston College Football LB and Special Teamer Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Boston College football linebacker Tim Hays is planning to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens after the new year, on Jan. 2, 2026, his agency 3XL Sports Management told Pete Nakos of On3 Sports Tuesday.
The redshirt-junior Concord, Mass., native — who was recruited to BC from Concord-Carlisle High School in the class of 2021 — played in 11 total games in his four-year career in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
In three seasons for the Patriots prior to his collegiate career, Hays manufactured 148 tackles and scored 16 touchdowns as a fullback.
After redshirting his freshman year on the Heights and playing in just two contests in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, Hays was forced to miss the entire 2024 season due to injury before returning in 2025 to appear on nine occasions as a reserve linebacker and on special teams.
He recorded just two total tackles — one against Notre Dame on Nov. 11 and the other against Georgia Tech on Nov. 15 — both of which came on special teams.
With his reported decision to leave the program, Hays becomes the 20th transfer-portal loss for the Eagles this offseason.
He joins defensive backs Omarion Davis and Ashton McShane, defensive end Jayden Fry, defensive linemen Edwin Kolenge, Ty Clemons and Sterling Sanders, linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch and Jason Hewlett Jr., offensive linemen Eryx Daugherty, Jack Funke and Jadon Lafontant, wide receivers Reed Harris, Cedric Lott Jr., Datrell Jones and Nate Johnson III, tight ends Ty Lockwood and Stevie Amar Jr., running back Turbo Richard, and quarterback Dylan Lonergan.
Former BC tight end Matt Ragan, who played for the team from 2022-24, also plans to enter the portal.
After a tumultuous 2-10 season, in which BC won just one FBS and conference game, third-year head coach Bill O'Brien and first-year general manager Kenyatta Watson, who the program hired on Dec. 1, are going to have their hands full replacing the total amount of lost production to the portal and to graduation — including profesional opportunities — this offseason.
2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris
- RB Turbo Richard
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke
- WR/RB Datrell Jones
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- LB Tim Hays
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz