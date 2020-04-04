BCBulletin
Former Kansas State President Says If No Vaccine There Won't Be College Football in 2020

A.J. Black

As we all continue to live in this new reality created by the outbreak of COVID19, many want to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The world is at a standstill, and we are left wondering when a new normal will begin again. 

The return of sports at any level has been something many have pondered. Today President Donald Trump will be meeting with commissioners of all the major sports (no NCAA) about the future of sports. But what about the college football season? Former Kansas State president, Jon Wefald told Paul Finebaum on the Paul Finebaum Show that if there's no vaccine for COVID-19 by July, there's likely not going to be football this fall. 

Of course this is only one former sports administrator's opinion, but it speaks to the dire nature and outlook for the rest of the year. According to Annelies Wilder-Smith, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, their likely won't be a vaccine for 18 months according to their projections.

As time continues to go by, there will be many different options and opinions that will come out about the upcoming season. The outbreak is still in the early stages, and the country is still trying to grapple with an enormous medical and economic emergency that has shut down almost everything. Clearly sports is not high on the priority list right now, but it is worth thinking about. If what Wefald says is true we may not see another game until 2021. 

Stay safe everyone and stay home. 

