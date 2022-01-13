Skip to main content

Boston College OC Frank Cignetti Jr. Reportedly Hired by Pitt

BC's offensive coordinator is reuniting with the Pittsburgh Panthers

Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. is on the move, as Pete Thamel reports that he will be joining Pitt in the same capacity. 

Cignetti Jr. has been with the Eagles for the previous two seasons and helped BC's offense incorporate a pro style system. In 2020 Boston College averaged 27.8 points per game, with quarterback Phil Jurkovec as the primary quarterback. Cignetti was crucial bringing in Jurkovec, with the two connecting over their Pittsburgh roots. In 2021, Boston College's scoring offense dropped to under 25 points per game, due mostly to the injury of Jurkovec. 

This is a return for the Panthers, as Cignetti worked under Dave Wannstedt was there in 2009-10. The Panthers offense averaged 32.1 points per game that season. From there he moved around to various NFL jobs, most recently as the QB coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2018 under Mike McCarthy.

Before his time in Pitt, he got his first offensive coordinator role at Fresno State (2002-2005) included a string of six games where the Bulldogs averaged 52.8 points per game. He was hired by UNC in 2006, and then the 49ers as QB coach in 2007, before heading to California where he became the OC on a team that averaged 33 points per game. 

For Boston College, they now need to look for their own offensive coordinator. A name to watch for is current wide receiver coach Joe Dailey. He is thought of highly in coaching circles, and many believe he has been groomed to take over.

