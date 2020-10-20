First Look: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Boston College will look to right their ship when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. Our next piece of coverage looks at the Geoff Collin's squad, and breaks down their season to date.

Statistical Leader

Rushing Yards: RB Jahmyr Gibbs -299 yards, 2 TD, QB Jeff Sims 228 yards, 3 TD



Passing Yards: QB Jeff Sims 1025 yards, 6 TD 9 INT

Receiving Yards: WR Malachi Carter 14 rec 213 yards 2 TD, WR Jalen Camp 15 rec 201 yards 2 TD, Jahmyr Gibbs 11 rec 169 yards 3 TD.

Tackles: LB Quez Jackson 37 tackles, LB David Curry 32 tackles, DB Juanyeh Thomas 29 tackles

Tackles for Loss: DB Charlie Thomas 4 TFL, DL Jordan Domineck 3 TFL, LB David Curry 3 TFL

Sacks: DL Curtis Ryan 2 sacks, DB Charlie Thomas 2 sacks, DL Jordan Domineck 2 sacks

Interceptions: DB Zamari Walton 2 INT, LB Quez Jackson 1 INT, DB Juanyeh Thomas 1 INT

Head Coach

Geoff Collins

In his second year as the Georgia Tech head coach, Collins had a monumental taks in 2019. He had to begin to flip a roster made for the triple option, into a more balanced pro style. Understandably it was tough going in his first year, as the Yellow Jackets went 3-9. Before coming to Atlanta, Collins was the head coach of Temple and the defensive coordinator at Florida and Mississippi State.

Offensive Overview

Dave Patenaude is in his second year as offensive coordinator under Geoff Collins. He's a northeast guy, spending time in various stints at Hofstra, Fordham, and New Haven.

Here is what Jeff Hafley had to say about GT's offense:

On the offense side of the ball coach, they are coached really well. They got two really, really good young players in the quarterback and the running back, dynamic athletes. 21 is really fast and explosive and catches the ball well out of the backfield. Coach Patenaude has done a really, really good job with them quarterback. He can run it, throw it, he's only a freshman. So again, a credit to Coach Collins for recruiting those guys and playing them early. You can see they're getting better every single game. They have some pretty good receivers number one, number two, number 15.

Number two can fly probably one of the faster guys that we've seen on tape, most fifteens got some good sides, and they're all line solid. They do a lot. Like I said they're really well coached, they'll spread out, they'll run the football, they'll run the football running backs the quarterbacks, they'll throw the ball down the field, they'll get the running backs involved in the pass game.

Defensive Overview

Andrew Thacker is in his second year with GT. Before his time with the Yellow Jackets he was with Collins at Temple, and also saw time at Kennesaw State, UCF and with the Atlanta Falcons

I have a lot of respect for them on offense on defense. Again, really well coached You know, they're middle linebacker, good player, number six. He's like the quarterback back there. They do a lot, they'll play some split zone safety and some middle zone, they pressure, they overload. They got really good length in the back end, which I like you look at those guys that are really big and long. And they play hard and they cause a lot of issues with how much they do you know so just watching some of that tape earlier on in the week.

