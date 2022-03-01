How to Watch The 2022 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine begins this week, details on how to watch and stream

The 2022 NFL Combine begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event that runs from Thursday-Sunday will feature the newest crop of prospects who will run various drills in front of NFL scouts and personnel. Three Boston College players will be amongst those participants, including center Alec Lindstrom, guard Zion Johnson and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley.

Last year's combine was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the details for the event:

When: Thursday March 3- Sunday, March 6, 2022

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

How to Watch: NFL Network

How to Stream: FuboTV

Events:

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Time and positional groups:

Thursday 3/3: Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Quarterbacks

Running starts at 4:00 pm and last player off field around 11:00 pm

Friday 3.4 - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

Running starts at 4:00 pm and last player off field around 11:00 pm

Saturday 3.5 - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Running starts at 4:00 pm and last player off field around 11:00 pm

Sunday 3.6 - Place Kickers, Defensive Backs

Place Kickers workout 10:30 am - 1:30 pm, defensive back running starts at 2:00 pm and last player off field around 7:30 pm

Eagles in the 2022 NFL Combine

Zion Johnson Offensive Lineman

Johnson, finished an incredible week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January where he earned MVP honors for the National Team for his work during the week. He is projected as a guard, where he was named an All American (Walter Camp All-America, AP All-America, ESPN All-America, Reese’s Senior Bowl All-America, CBS Sports/247Sports All-America second team, PFF All-America honorable mention). Projected to be a first round draft pick, Johnson's stock has skyrocketed of late.

Alec Lindstrom Center

Lindstrom, had a strong senior season with the Eagles. He was named to multiple All American teams this past season. (The Sporting News All-America second team, AP All-America second team, CBS Sports/247Sports All-America second team). Per the school Lindstrom repeated as the ACC's top center for the second straight season, becoming the first BC center to be named to the All-ACC first team twice. Lindstrom has the No. 3 pass blocking grade in the country at center (84.6) according to Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 2021. He is rated the No. 5 center for the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.

Isaiah Graham Mobley Linebacker

Graham Mobley came to Boston College as a transfer in 2021 from Temple, where he was a multi year starter.He played in nine games for the Eagles the past season at middle linebacker, opposite Kam Arnold. During his time with BC, the King of Prussia, PA native was responsible for 52 tackles (34 solo), and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games due to injury, and was replaced by true freshman Bryce Steele in those games. Vinny DePalma also played a major role at linebacker throughout the season.

Between his time with the Eagles and Owls, Mobley amassed 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Injuries during his final two seasons with the Owls forced him to miss games in both seasons.