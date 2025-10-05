How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Clemson; Full Week 7 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles (1-4, 0-3 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column against the Clemson Tigers (2-3, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday night.
Currently, Boston College is riding a four-game losing streak. After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, the team has gone winless since. During the skid, the Eagles have suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, and most recently Pitt 48-7 over the weekend.
Clemson, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant 38-10 win over the UNC Tar Heels this past weekend. The victory broke a two-game skid for the Tigers where they lost to No. 13 Georgia Tech 24-21 and Syracuse 34-21.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Clemson:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers
When: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers earned a road win over the UNC Tar Heels 38-10 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their fourth straight game on the road at Pitt 48-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 at Alumni Stadium.
Full Week 7 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 8
7:30 p.m. | Missouri State at Middle Tennessee | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Liberty at UTEP | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 9
7 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Tulane | ESPN
8 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | CBSSN
8 p.m. | Southern Miss at Georgia Southern | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. | No. 24 South Florida at North Texas | ESPN2
9 p.m. | Rutgers at Washington | FS1
9 p.m. | Fresno State at Colorado State | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 11
12 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at No. 17 Illinois | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri | ABC
12 p.m. | Pitt at No. 25 Florida State | ESPN
12 p.m. | UCLA at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Stanford at SMU | The CW Network
12 p.m. | UCF at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Houston at Oklahoma State | TNT/HBO Max
12 p.m. | Louisiana at James Madison | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Charlotte at Army | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Akron | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Toledo at Bowling Green | ESPNU
12:45 p.m. | Washington State at No. 4 Ole Miss | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UMass at Kent State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas) | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Penn State | FS1
3:30 p.m. |No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | NC State at No. 16 Notre Dame | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Nebraska at Maryland | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Oregon State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | TCU at Kansas State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Air Force at UNLV | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Appalachian State at Georgia State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at Marshall | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Western Michigan | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Navy at Temple | ESPN2
4:15 p.m. | Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee | SEC Network
6 p.m. | UAB at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M | ESPN
7 p.m. | Iowa at Wisconsin | FS1
7 p.m. | San Jose State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 10 Georgia at Auburn | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Kansas at No. 9 Texas Tech | FOX
7:30 p.m. | No. 15 Michigan at USC | NBC
7:30 p.m. | Purdue at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Clemson at Boston College | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Rice at UTSA | ESPNU
7:45 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 11 LSU | SECN
8 p.m. | No. 18 BYU at Arizona | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Troy at Texas State | ESPN+
9:45 p.m. | New Mexico at Boise State | FS1
10:15 p.m. | No. 21 Arizona State at Utah | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Nevada | CBSSN
11:59 p.m. | Utah State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports