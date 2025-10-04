Boston College Football Records Fourth Consecutive Loss at Pitt
Boston College (1-4, 0-3 ACC) football’s struggles continued on Saturday afternoon as it fell to the Pitt Panthers (3-2, 1-1 ACC) 48-7 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.
Pitt entered the contest with a new quarterback at the helm as the team benched Eli Holstein and started freshman Mason Heintschel prior to the kickoff.
After the Panthers defense forced a Boston College three-and-out to open the game, Pitt’s offense went down the field on a 11-play, 76-yard drive and struck first on a 14-yard touchdown reception from Heintschel to tight end Justin Holmes to go up 7-0.
Boston College’s offense attempted to be aggressive early, however turned the ball over on downs after quarterback Dylan Lonergan failed to make the line to gain on 4th-and-6 from Pitt’s 47-yard line.
Once getting the ball back, the Panthers extended their lead 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by kicker Trey Butkowski late in the first.
Pitt’s offense exploded in the second as it scored 21 points to take a 31-0 lead going into halftime.
The Panthers first touchdown of the quarter was a 12-yard reception by wide receiver Kenny Johnson and the following two were rushes, a three-yarder by running back Juelz Goff and a six-yarder by running back Ja'Kyrian Turner.
Boston College’s woes were the most apparent in the second. In total, the Eagles gained 28 total yards on 13 plays, averaged 2.2 yards per play, had the ball for 3 minutes and 43 seconds, and recorded a fumble.
Coming out of halftime, Pitt received the ball to start the third and was forced to punt for the second time of the day. After Lonergan fumbled the ball on a sack, the Panthers got the ball back and capitalized on a 10-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Deuce Spann to add to the lead 38-0.
After Lonergan went 9-of-18 for 89 yards and had a fumble, Boston College benched him for Grayson James in the third. James went 2-of-9 for 30 yards and one interception.
Pitt tacked on another touchdown late in the third on an 18-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Zion Fowler-El to extend the Panthers lead 45-0.
The Panthers added one final score to the board on a 47-yard field goal in the fourth to cement their 48 points.
Freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig entered the game late in the fourth and led a touchdown drive for the Eagles, Boston College's only of the day. The team scored on a three-yard pass to tight end Kaelan Chudzinski with 1:57 to go to avoid the shutout.
Next up, Boston College returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.